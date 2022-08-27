When does Elvis premiere on HBO Max?

The platform, HBO Max, continues to surprise its followers, this time with the announcement of the arrival of the movie Elvis on September 2.

This is the new biopic of the filmmaker Baz Luhrmanstarring austin butler and the Oscar winner, Tom Hanks.

According to a statement, this film traces the life of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley (Butler), from his origins to stardom. A dynamic film, full of color, rock, and a lot of dance.

The feature film not only reveals the exponential rise of his career, but also goes further, emphasizing and taking a deeper look at Elvis’s complex relationships with his family; his representative, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks); his fans; and with himself.

Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from the elvis rise to fameto its unprecedented significance in the context of the cultural landscape in the United States.

At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in the musician’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge) with whom he has his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

The film, in addition to being a “biopic”, is a musical. Within Elvis Presley’s repertoire of songs, there are hits like Burning Love, Can’t Help Falling in Love, Hound Dog and Unchained Melody. Although in many of the songs the original voice of the king is maintained, others were adapted and modernized by artists of the time such as Måneskin, Doja Cat, Eminem, Tame Impalaamong others.