When an unknown Dustin Hoffman was in Madrid shooting an infamous movie

Dustin Hoffmann, one of the greatest actors in American cinema, has just turned eighty-five. And he hasn’t thrown in the towel. He has recently said: “I’m not afraid of death. And I keep working on what I want and can, knowing that at my age they won’t offer me roles like they used to.” For example, at the end of the 1960s, he was already world-renowned for The graduate, the film by Mike Nichols, a character that he entrusted to him when he was not yet famous after seeing him in a theatrical comedy on Broadway. And from then on, an ascending career with titles that are already history: Kramer vs. Kramerfrom 1979, and rain mandated 1988, for whose performances he won a couple of Oscars; Tootsie, Midnight Cowboy, Straw Dogs, All the President’s Men, forming a leading couple with Robert Redford, a story about the resignation of President Richard Nixon after the “Watergate case”. Comedies, dramas, adventure films, in which Dustin Hoffman never disappointed on the screen, at least until the gates of the new century, his popularity was declining.

The curious thing in the biography of Dustin Hoffmann These are the data from when he was in Madrid and no producer wanted to hire him because of his short stature (he is one meter and sixty-five centimeters). Chapter that does not appear in Wikipedia or in any book, except for one with an anecdote from the veteran Enrique Herreros (son).

Dustin Hoffmann was born in Los Angeles on August 8, 1937. His ‘father was a furniture salesman, Jewish, of Russian descent. He treated his children badly. He named Dustin that because he reminded him of an old silent movie actor, Dustin Farnum. When he could, the future actor left home. He studied Medicine for a year, but suddenly the vocation of acting came to him and he went through the classes of the legendary Lee Strasberg, founder of the famous Actor’s Studio. Nothing special happened to him at the beginning of the 1960s and he tried to seek better luck in Europe. In Madrid a role arose for him in the low-cost film Madigan’s Million. To forget. A Spanish-Italian co-production in which she shared a cast with Gustavo Rojo, José María Cafarell and Fernando Hilbeck. The Italian producer did not want to know anything more about Dustin Hoffmann. Nor any other Spanish. And the actor, after spending a few weeks filming in the studios now occupied by the Telecinco chain, went to Los Angeles after receiving an offer: to be the central character of The graduate. You don’t have to be a guru to say that, if he had stayed in Madrid, today we wouldn’t be writing about a great actor, whom someone around here called a dwarf: that Italian, in addition to another smartass producer. Only José María Elorrieta noticed that this North American had talentplus this director could not hire him.

Hoffman and his wife | File, Archive

As far as we know, he only returned to Spain twice. One to shoot some scenes of papillon, in which he co-starred with Steve McQueen, in the outskirts of San Sebastián. Where, by the way, in 2012 he received the Donosti award, which Ricardo Darín, the also admired actor, gave him to great applause. He arrived in the Basque capital on the first of those occasions accompanied by his first wife, the actress Anne Byrne, who was towering and towered over Dustin from the shoulders up. They had married in 1969, adopted a girl, Karina, and then had another, biological, Jenna. In 1980 they divorced, the same year in which Dustin contracted his second matrimonial union with the lawyer and businesswoman, today 67 years old, Lisa Gottsegen. Parents of four children. The couple has been happily living together. Many romances have not been known to him. However, in 2017 several women accused him of sexual harassment, including Meryl Streep, his partner in Kramer vs. Kramer. The matter ended when the actor said he had always respected women, and he apologized if he made any discomfort with those who denounced him.

Already in the last two decades the works of Dustin Hoffmann they were spacing out. “No actor of my age has offers in the leading role, except for minor roles.” But Dustin has never thought about retiring, although in 2013 he had a big scare: he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Fortunately, he overcame the disease. And so, he continued with his career and, for example, dared to direct his first film, Quarter. And in 2017 it was present at the Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered The magerowitz Stories. Two years later he took part in the Italian L’uomo of the labyrinth. In April of this 2022, what is currently his last film work was released, As They Made US. As a curiosity, between those last years, he put his voice in the service of Master Shifu in Kung Fu Panda.

It is often repeated: whether Dustin Hoffman makes more movies or not, he is already in the history of cinema.