What to watch today on TV? Saturday, August 27, 2022 | TV

11.30 / Telesport

The European Water Polo begins

The Spanish men’s and women’s water polo teams are now ready to begin their journey at the European Championship, which is being held in Split (Croatia). From August 27 to September 10, all matches can be followed on Teledeporte and RTVE Play. Today the appointment begins with the broadcast of the duel between Serbia and Spain at 11:30.

15.45 / Neox

‘Jack the Giant Slayer’

USA, 2013 (114 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ewan McGregor.

The popular tale of Jack and the magic beans It had already been made into a film in 1962, by the hand of Nathan Juran, with the great Ray Harryhausen in charge of special effects. Now comes a version, with a large budget, supported by Bryan Singer, the author of the best films in the franchise. X Men. And the truth is that the presence of the director is noticeable: visual imagination, well-defined characters in a brief stroke and a sense of adventure are his hallmarks.

16.00 / Movistar Cinema Ñ

‘The Pan’s Labyrinth’

Spain-Mexico, 2006 (112 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Cast: Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Ivana Baquero.

After the surprising tone of western ghostly who adopted The Devil’s backbone, Guillermo del Toro again approaches the interior of the Civil War. The Pan’s Labyrinth travels to rural Spain in 1944 to shape an evil tale centered on a girl who faces real and imagined terrors: a mysterious faun found in some ruins and a heartless and vile captain who stands as a paradigm of evil. In this way, fantasy and reality will walk hand in hand in a visual feast that unravels both social keys and dream refuges.

17.00 / COSMO

‘Death suits you good’

Death Becomes Her. United States, 1992 (100 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rosellini.

the author of Return to the future recreates the spirit of the old screwballs to create a zany fantasy comedy, embellished with excellent special effects, at the expense of two women who vie for the secret of eternal freshness. Over there is a concoction with which to stay forever young in exchange for selling your soul to the devil. The comedy, more than black, flaunts rhythm

17.30 / DAZN and Movistar LaLiga

Three games from the third day of the League

The third day of LaLiga today offers three games. The first of them, at 5:30 p.m., faces Elche and Real Sociedad and will be broadcast by DAZN. Later, at 7:30 p.m., Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca will measure forces before the cameras of Movistar LaLiga. To finish, DAZN will broadcast the confrontation between Almería and Seville at 10:00 p.m.

18.30 / Hollywood

‘The Golden Compass’

The Golden Compass. USA, 2007 (113 minutes). Director: Chris Weitz. Cast: Dakota Blue Richards, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig.

After the success of The Lord of the rings and the Harry Potter series, the cinema focused on fantasy worlds is not withdrawn from the screens. It’s the turn of the Philip Pullman trilogy The dark matter. The Golden Compass follows the adventures of an orphan girl in her comings and goings through the parallel worlds that coexist in time. Impeccable special effects are the strengths of a film in which the magnetic presence of Nicole Kidman shines.

21.00 / DMAX

The daily work of police officers

New cases arrive with the documentary series 091: Police alert, that portrays the work of law enforcement officers in Spain. On this occasion, it will be possible to attend the arrest of a criminal organization that the police have persecuted for two months. In addition, the agents will attend a violent fight between two young people before attending the call for help in an alleged case of domestic violence.

21.30 / The 1

Wastewater analysis for Covid-19

Space Weekly report issue the report Covid, end of the beginning, that goes into the network of collectors in Valencia together with the technicians who look for coronaviruses in the wastewater, with which they obtain objective data on the real situation of the pandemic. Later, Mexico: bullets that silence, analyzes the fact that 15 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since the beginning of 2022, the deadliest year in the history of the Mexican press.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Zodiac’

USA, 2007 (158 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr.

David Fincher takes a closer look at the story of the Zodiac, the serial killer who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s. Fincher reconstructs the case and follows two agents and two journalists who investigate obsessively in search of the criminal. monumental work, Zodiac moves halfway between the paths of the thriller and those of the police chronicle and creates a prodigy of dramatic tension with austerity as a figure of style. A suffocating tapestry that delves into the motivations of characters as gloomy as they are tortured.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘sole witness’

Witness. USA, 1984 (106 minutes). Director: Peter Weier. Cast: Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Danny Glover.

The arrival of Peter Weir in American cinema did not seem easy. However, he was able to succeed where so many others failed thanks to his courageous commitment to not abandon his cinematographic style, always sensory, slow, almost languid. After shooting the memorable The year we live dangerously he knew how to cast his personal gaze on a thriller that turns to the conflict between cultural identities, while developing a police intrigue within a community amish.

22.00 / Neox

‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

United States, 2013 (160 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage.

The second installment of the adaptation of Tolkien’s work carries the same sin as its predecessor: its obsession with gigantism. However, this burden is mitigated by the fact that there are very few directors capable of creating unusual poetic flashes in a film with the soul of blockbuster, and that Peter Jackson is one of them. In this way, and through a meticulous, detailed and precise staging, Jackson manages to deliver a story as heartfelt as it is epic, in which he manages to combine, with unusual skill, intimacy and adventure.

22.15 / Four

‘The Bourne Ultimatum’

The Bourne Ultimatum. USA, 2007 (110 minutes). Director: Paul Greengrass. Cast: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles.

The series of films centered on the amnesiac agent Bourne is shown as an example of the union between quality and commerciality. This third installment, wrapped in a lesson in narrative efficiency, shows that action movies can be much more than frenzy and free.

23.40 / AXN White

‘Seven years in Tibet’

Seven Years in Tibet. USA, 1997 (135 minutes). Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud. Cast: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis, Mako.

Despite its excessive footage and a certain abuse of visual aesthetics, Seven years in Tibet is a meritorious work, in which the look of the director of in search of fire Y The name of the rose holds intense and emotional sequences. On the other hand, the nuanced interpretation of Brad Pitt provides consistency to the recreation of this true story that portrays the adventure of an Austrian mountaineer who undertakes a climb to the Himalayas and is fascinated by the Tibetan way of life.

