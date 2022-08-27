What can we learn from the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, according to Luca Guadagnino

Top Gun: Maverick It is for now the highest grossing film of 2022, and the figures have reached such a point that it will surely continue to be by the end of the year. has exceeded the $1 billionis the movie Tom Cruise that has given the most money, and all breaking all expectations: nobody expected that a sequel that came 35 years after the original film (directed by Tony Scott and being a great classic of the 80s) could find such support from the public, combined with that of the critics. Maverick Everyone has liked it, moreover, so that there are those who perceive it as a sign that the cinema show has returned to normal after the ravages of the pandemic.

Whether this is an overly optimistic reading or not, it seems clear that it is a phenomenon to be analysed. Y Luca Guadagnino He launched into it during an interview with dead line. Director of Call Me By Your Name launched into a more or less similar experiment with Suspiria (remake of a horror classic that followed for nearly 40 years) and the result was financially disastrous. Today Guadagnino is ready to brand new Bones & Alldrama with Timothee Chalamet produced by MGM for Warner Bros. to distribute from November 23. In his conversation with this medium, the filmmaker has taken the opportunity to reflect on the current state of Hollywood, and the role of Maverick in the.





“Top Gun: Maverick, a film that trades deeply in nostalgia and repetition, has the novelty of arriving 25 years later. The idea of ​​a sequel coming after a quarter of a century is, in its own way, a very smart way of doing business.”defends Guadagnino. “Because even though the movie arouses a deep nostalgia in the public (the idea of ​​what the world was like in 1986), you are there to see how Tom Cruise’s Maverick is now a man, not a boy. There are always ways to create something surprising and interesting. You have to start from prototypes to recreate the emotion of the public over and over again, and for them to invest it in something new”.

“Let’s start from the Walmart model. Everything is an artificial concept that springs from capitalism and the execution of a boring idea of ​​capital. Something intelligent that we can do with that is to start from the notion of prototype: find new territories where to expand”. Territories that, in reality, are already highly profitable, as was the phenomenon top gun (purely eighties) at the time. “Reiteration is etched in stone, and it can be a bad practice when it contaminates. It pollutes the world, its imaginaries, and makes the environment less habitable (and therefore less consumable)”.

“It’s a strange contradiction”Guadagnino continues. “We are not talking about parameters set in stone (like chemistry, physics or mathematics). We work with something that has to do with the unconscious, and you have to be cunning. If we change the unconscious for an algorithm, that is where it can fail. “You can’t do that because our data says the audience doesn’t want it.” well you never would have had The Godfathereither One of ours. You wouldn’t have even had the first Mission Impossible by Brian DePalma.”





“We have to see what happens, study how things are transformed, and not get too discouraged by the present because there are always new ways to find and get excited about”encourages Guadagnino, and in this he points out that for Bones & All had to recreate a very different USA, those of the same 80s that saw the birth top gun. For the director, the US remains “a country that desperately clings to a series of values ​​associated with the images of the 80s”.

“In a way, even though the Internet has come and everything has changed, I still think that the US lives bathed in a nostalgic sense of itself, which makes it the most intelligent country and also the most frozen”, the manager concludes.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.