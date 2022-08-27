What are group chats on WhatsApp and how do they work?

WhatsApp says goodbye to groups, presents collective chats

Everything seems to indicate that we will finally say goodbye to the chaos in the groups inside the famous app of WhatsApp messaging, since the group chats and we will tell you how they work.

Communities is the new expansion of the messaging application, which will work in a very similar way to the communities From Facebook.

That’s right WhatsApp Communities is getting closer to reaching the whole world and it is that the new expansion of the messaging application to create larger discussion groups has begun to be available to thousands of users on a trial basis, a sign that the launch for everyone is imminent.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Steps to delete the states of the app

It should be noted that for the time being, the company mark zuckerberg He has not elaborated on how many users or which countries were using the new feature, however, he has confirmed that more accounts can now test it in advance.

It is important to mention that in the beginning, WhatsApp only allowed one person to write at a time. Later came the groups and, with them, the possibility of speaking with more contacts at the same time, maintaining more fluid conversations.

Communities were officially announced in April and have become the company’s next step in improving this app. A tool that is not intended to replace group chats, but to recreate the popular Facebook spaces that receive the same name.

The administrators of the WhatsApp communities can choose which groups will be part of them. Thus, they have the option of deleting messages or files that they consider inappropriate for all members.

In the event that someone invites us to one, we will find a cover photo, a profile photo, the name of the community and a brief description to offer an idea of ​​its objective.

There is also the possibility that any user can make group video calls and invite other people in the communities, however, only the administrators will be able to write in the announcements section, which will be a kind of mural in which information will appear for all members.

However, all discussions do not have to take place in the same chat, since members can speak in smaller subgroups that have been created and approved by the administrator.

It is worth mentioning that these communities will not be public or detectable, as is the case in others such as Facebook. In other words, this expansion of WhatsApp will not have a directory in which to discover new communities that could be of interest to us.

Thus, users must be invited to be part of one, being a greater ‘exclusivity’ could attract clubs or organizations that today participate in group chats within platforms such as GroupMe or Remind.

In this way, Goal ensures that, as in the rest of the conversations, these communities will have end-to-end encryption. In addition, it will continue to have a reporting system in order to prevent abuse within these spaces.

At the moment, some users who are already using this beta version have commented that, at first, they could not hide their phone numbers from the rest of the members of the subgroups. Instead, this option is expected to be included when it is released to the public.