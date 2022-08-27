Watch Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the first trailer for ‘White Noise’

Finally, the first trailer for White Noisethe film based on the homonymous dystopian story by American writer Don DeLillo, originally published in 1985. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the production will arrive on Netflix later this year.

Baumbach, who is also currently working on the film by Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will put in front of the lens also director Greta Gerwig, and an old colleague with whom he worked on Story of a Marriage, Adam Driver. The two will star in the story of a Hitler studies professor who, together with his wife Barbette, will have to save his family from an apocalyptic event that threatens the city where he lives.

“May the days have no direction, may the seasons drift. May the action not proceed according to plan,” Driver recites in the teaser, rescuing a quote from the source material, which earned DeLillo the United States National Book Award for Fiction. The synopsis describes the story around “a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Although the announcement of the development of the film was announced in January of last year, there is still no date for the arrival of White Noise to the streaming platform. However, it is known that it will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week. Other names in the cast include Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and André 3000.

Check out the trailer below: