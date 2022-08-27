wants to increase his fortune by exploiting Netflix

After her change of look, now Bichota will leave music to dedicate herself to acting and thus earn a long ticket with which she will increase her capital

There has been a lot of commotion caused after the return of Karol G to the networks and the stages, and that is that the incredible change in the woman’s look has left many surprised because she looks quite good. Although she has been compared to the current partner of her ex-partner Anuel, the truth is that the woman has no comparison. Her fame is such that even when she is the guest artist at someone else’s concert, she causes a lot of euphoria.

This became evident after his surprise appearance at the concert of the artist Eladio Carrión. After her appearance at this concert, the woman conducted an interview with Molluscotv, where she spoke about some of her projects. Among them Karol G talked about her next appearance for a Netflix production, where she will be next to Sofia Vergara. However, it is not the first time that Karol G is close to acting, as she confessed.

(It may interest you: They defend her to death: the characters who put their hands into the fire by Epa Colombia

In the interview, Karol G talked about what could have been her appearance in the film DC “Aquaman“However, the woman had the luxury of rejecting the role for personal reasons. What is certain is that with her appearance in the new Netflix series, the woman will get a good fortune and who knows, it may be the beginning of her career as actress The truth is that the fame of the woman grows as her fortune grows and the truth is that Karol G will continue to be dedicated to making music and filling herself with money.

See also: