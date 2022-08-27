Wade Barrett does not rule out a timely return to the ring

After an outstanding step as a fighter, Wade Barrett returned to WWE to play a new role, that of a commentator on NXTa position that he has been holding uninterruptedly for almost two years, and with which the Briton has confessed to feeling really comfortable and happy.

However, during a recent interview with bt sportwhere Barrett revealed to have renewed his contract with WWE, also pointed out that he does not rule out getting back into a ring if the right opportunity presents itself. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Yes, I can still move. I can still lift. My body feels good. I have always said that I am in good shape, I am healthyAnd if the right opportunity comes my way, then maybe one day we’ll see Wade Barrett back in the ring.

(Right now) I’m not looking for anything. Sometimes guys start pitching ideas because they secretly want to get back in the ring. I love my job at NXT. I love to comment. I’m happier than ever, so I don’t have any kind of weird itch that I’m desperately trying to scratch. That being said though, I don’t think you ever really retire when you’re a fighter, so If the right opportunity presents itself at the right time, then yes, you might see me back in the ring at some point..”

Wade Barrett broke into WWE as part of the first season of NXT (2006), being the winner of this edition and ascending to the main roster of the company leading The Nexusa stable who tried to establish a new order in the company.

In solitary, managed to win the Intercontinental Championship up to five times. His last WWE match took place on the April 4, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he teamed with Sheamus to face The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

