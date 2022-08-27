Vin Diese and his favorite car from the Fast & Furious saga

Is the true love of actor Vin Diesel from the long-running franchise “The Fast and the Furious” the same fan-favorite car, Dom Toretto? Good question. (Of course, The Rock was not going to be the favorite element of the saga, with which the controversy and rivalry continues)

when it comes to choosing a car that personifies Vin Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto, the Dodge Charger may be the first thing that comes to mind. Now, most of the iconic “Fast and Furious” cars – here we take a look at the 10 most expensive – come with interesting backstories – this Monte Carlo and its 800+ hp V-8 is one of them. the biggest secrets – and the same can be said for Dom’s Charger, the car in which the character’s father died. In the first film, Dom Toretto’s Charger was portrayed as a car that brought him good and bad memories, and could also bring him redemption. In the end, however, Toretto was able to control the indomitable power of his Charger when he raced Paul Walker aka Brian O’Conner’s Toyota Supra – did you know it’s for sale? It’s easy to assume that Diesel has the same love for the Charger as Toretto, but does the actor share the same love of cars as his brash alter-ego?

Dom Toretto’s racing machine during the opening segments of the first movie was a Mazda RX-7, but Diesel opted for the muscle brotherhood from the start. In a YouTube interview with Kjersti Flaa, the action star revealed that his first cars were a ’78 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a ’67 Pontiac convertible. While it’s safe to assume that Diesel likes muscle cars, that doesn’t make it Dom Toretto’s famous car is necessarily your favourite. That honor falls to none other than the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, with which Toretto flees during his escape to Mexico. By the way, after that scene, Diesel decided to give it to his daughter, this time it didn’t go to the biggest Fast & Furious car collector (what a garage!).

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





When Diesel was asked about his favorite car from “Fast and Furious” in another YouTube interview with Supercar Blondie, he said that the ’70 Chevelle “was always important” to him. However, the actor still has a great appreciation for the Charger, describing it as having “sentimental value”. As for what happened to the Chevelle after the final scene of “The Fast and the Furious,” it reappeared in the sequels, albeit with different paint jobs, and Toretto raced one to victory during the fourth movie. The Chevelle made an appearance again during a car chase in “F9,” but this time, that particular iteration ended up in a place much closer to the actor’s heart.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of the many “Fast and Furious” cars that Diesel could have taken home as the franchise’s producer, he went with his classic getaway car. In fact, the actor took home the iconic American muscle car straight from the set. In a YouTube interview with kinowetter, Diesel revealed that he had to “steal” one of the Chevelles from the set as part of his “benefits.”. One would think that Diesel would spend most of his time driving a Chevelle now that he’s finally brought home the movie car he likes, but that’s not exactly the case.

Instead, the blockbuster star has revealed that what he drives on a daily basis isn’t something he’d normally see Toretto racing: a relatively tame SUV. Just like Toretto Diesel is a family man and finds a Range Rover to be the perfect option to take his kids out on the road.. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to someone whose character is constantly talking about the importance of family. Perhaps Diesel simply wants to prevent his beloved “Fast and Furious” car from racking up any more miles. If that’s the case, please.