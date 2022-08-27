VIDEO. The Guinness World Record for parking in the smallest space

the nightmare of many is parallel parking, the degree of difficulty increases when the available space, increasingly scarce on the streets, looks smaller than what is needed for our car. What for some is an impossible mission, for the stunt pilot Paul Swift became a challenge that gave him a Guinness World Record.

During the 2022 British Motor Show in Farnborough, Paul Swift twice broke a record by setting the mark for a parallel parked tighter in an electric carwhere time was pressing because everything had to happen in seconds.

For this maneuver, the stunt pilot had a Mini-e, the electric model of the traditional British vehicle brand. Swift only had three seconds to park in the space created by two Mini Coopers, parked parallel to the curb.

Many drivers say the ideal way to parallel park is with just three moves, which demonstrates your driving skills, knowledge of the dimensions of your vehicle and your ability to analyze if your car will be able to park in a certain space. This is all rookie stuff for Swift who did it with style and, moreover, in one move.

The maneuver looked simple for the pilot who only accelerated a few meters before making a half turn and parking his car in a single movement between the two that surrounded him, leaving only 30 centimeters. The measurement is taken by subtracting the length of the car being parked from the size of the parking space.

A day before, he himself had established the record himself but leaving only 35 centimeters.

So that you don’t just read it, in the following video you will find the maneuver. Can you do it better and faster?