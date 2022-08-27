Velveteen Dream returns to social networks

Former WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream has reopened its accounts on social networks. Patrick Clark Jr., original name of the fighter, was one of the most recognizable faces of the black and gold era of the WWE development territory. His flashy character earned him attention among fans and became one of their favorites.

On his Instagram page, Clark posted some black and white photos with the following caption:

“There is no heaven. There is no hell. Listen to me, I have a story to tell you.”

In 2020, Clark was accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor. In May 2021, Clark said the allegations derailed her career.

It was later reported that there were other reasons why he was released. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer commented at the time that it was possible that WWE believed in his innocencesince, otherwise, I would have fired him immediately instead of having him for months off the schedule.

The journalist specialized in professional wrestling continued commenting that parallel to this, the fighter had already had several problems with more people, but apparently unrelated to the accusations. He also compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, in his early days, it was said that he was part of his real-life television persona.

