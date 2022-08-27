Úrsula Corberó shows off her buttocks in a Kardashian-style photo that leaves “hyperventilating”

A few days have passed since Úrsula Corberó, who rose to worldwide fame for giving life to Tokyo in ‘The paper house‘, uploaded an inn that set fire to the networks.

It was a topless photo of the sea of ​​’healthy‘, and it is that he was holding a delicious salad while hiding his chest from the eyes of the curious and also from the critical eye of Instagram.

Now, a few days later, he has returned to cause a sensationbut this time the actress has not revealed her big secret until the end, because, a priori, it seems like a most discreet publication.

The actress who played Ruth in 2008 in ‘Physics or chemistry’ and who became one of the best-known faces in our country has become an international icon and there is no photo of the actress that does not cause a spectacle and attract the gaze from all corners.

Now, he has published a new photo worthy of admiration and it is that the actress does not need to press to show off some toned buttocks and worthy of admiration.

Úrsula Corberó shows off her buttocks

It has been in his last publication where he has left everyone speechless. And it is that during his visit to Cadaquesa municipality of Girona, has enjoyed the sunset, the fairytale landscapes and good seafood like never before.

What’s more, he wanted to give us a breath of the fresh air of the place, but the truth is that nobody has noticed the spectacular views of the area, but another detail.





Ursula Corbero Instagram | @ursulolita



His publication has been filled with comments and it is that everyone has been struck by what voluminous and toned who has buttocks.

What’s more, there are those who have said that with that last gift photo it is “hyperventilating” or “obsessed”. And it is that this pose is not for less, because the actress has once again shown that she is in very good physical shape.

