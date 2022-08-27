‘Unloved, she puts her cards on the table’

I know that there have been many people in recent months who have said that Fortnite is already falling, but although I am not as connected to the game as others, I see that It remains a battle royale brutal, very competent and the most successful at the present time. In fact, if you’re reading this it’s because you will be one of the many players that the game has and you will be interested to know what it has to offer during the month of September.

In case someone doesn’t know, the fortnite club is a paid subscription to the game in which players they will receive an exclusive pack every month with skins and other cosmetic elements. Well, indeed, the month of August is already ending so it was a matter of time Epic Games will officially reveal the rewards that will be given to subscribers of said service during the month of September. Look at this!

September Fortnite Club Rewards

been through the official Fortnite website where Epic Games has given all the details of the September pack:

the fortnite club in September it will bring its subscribers the following rewards: Skin "loveless", Backpack "winning card", Peak "fountain pen", wrapper "Broken heart", Theme "the unloved bandit"

They'll be available on September 1 at 02:00 CEST

Of course, I remind you that if you are a subscriber to the service, they will give you an extra 1000 paVos every month

I leave you an image below with the cosmetic elements that will be given away in September:

What do you think? Do you like or dislike them? Hey, I see them quite pretty, everything is said. In any case, I remind you that Fortnite It is available for mobile, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC… come on, for everything, in case you didn’t already know.