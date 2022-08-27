United, Cristiano Ronaldo remains: thanks to Casemiro

The Casemiro shot (30), bought by Real Madrid for 72 million plus 13 in variables, it could have as a first consequence the stay of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) in Manchester United. Having acknowledged the difficulties of finding a team to participate in the Champions League capable of giving them the desired technical and economic guarantees, CR7 would definitely convinced to stay where it is also thanks to the very welcome incorporation of the Brazilian into the ranks of the Red Devils, a clear signal from the club of the desire to promptly raise its head and recover the positions that compete in England and Europe. The five-time Golden Ball, earlier this week, seems willing to publicly confirm the decision , while the last suggestion of the market, which would have seen him next to Marseille, is also extinguished. Voice fueled by the close contacts between the two clubs which, in reality, have recently defined the passage of Eric Bailly (28) in Ligue 1. The central moves on loan to Olympique, which reserves the right to redeem at the end of the season. To further increase Ronaldo’s conviction not to change the air, then, there is the firm will to further strengthen the squad with Antony (22). Ready 80 million, plus another 20 in variables for Ajax, which should lead to the white smoke.

Fight against time

New movements imminent, this time out, for Barça, who after having managed to register the various Lewandowskis (34), who is celebrating his birthday today, Raphinha (25), Kessie (25) and Christensen (26), now fight against time to register, by tonight, also the another summer reinforcement Jules Koundé (25). “We look forward to news, we hope to have him with us in San Sebastian», The admission of Xavi, who decided to make public the list of those called up for the visit to the Real Sociedad only this morning, with the hope of being able to also include the name of the former Sevilla. This scenario would take shape, however, only in the case of the immediate sale of one between Aubameyang (33) at Chelsea or Depay (28) at Juventus, which would allow the Més que un Club to carve out a space to insert the salary of the new purchase within the wages of the squad, in compliance with the directives of the Iberian Football League. In the next few days, new destinations should be found for the other starters Umtiti (28), near Lecce, Braithwaite (31) and Dest (21).

Luiz Felipe ok

He finally managed to enter the former Lazio Luiz Felipe (25), instead, the Betis Sevilla, who soon plans to do the same with the eternal Joaquin (41). He does not want to hang up his boots even Jamie Vardy (35), who has reached an agreement with Leicester for the renewal until 30 June 2024. The retirement plans for the former Real Marcelo have also been put aside (34), who after having listened to Nizza’s proposal, would be thinking about the possibility of accepting the biennial that Las Palmas would have offered him. Finally, in the next few hours, the passage of Emerson Palmieri (28) from Chelsea to West Ham should be closed for 15 million, plus 3 in variables.