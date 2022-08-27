Three motivational sports movies to watch this weekend

The films question many emotions of their audiences, laughter, passion, tears, among many others at the same time. and the stories sports they are a mixture of all these emotions, but above all they seek to inspire and excite the spectators.

There is always an obstacle to overcome, a team that must learn to live together, external characters that get in the way, but there is always an interesting lesson to learn. In addition, the stories always inspire us and teach us about the sacrifice, discipline and feeling of belonging that sports impose, whatever it is.

Sports movies share several of these characteristics and many have managed to transcend beyond that genre to become the best stories in the cinematographic world. Either because of the characters, the stories told or because they have a variety of characteristics that make it stand out beyond the genre. Several have even been nominated for Oscars, as is the case with Undefeated either million dollar Baby. For that reason you will find in this list some of the best sports movie suggestions.

Titans: They Made History

This 2000s film stars Denzel Washington, Will Patton and some young Wood Harris, Ryan Gosling Y Ryan Hurst. Remember the Titans combines a history of American football added to a social context in the United States in the 70s. In those years the government decided to eliminate racial segregation from schools and sports.

The story follows Washington’s character, Herman Boone, who is hired to manage a Virginia high school football team dubbed the Titans. This team for several years had been in charge of coach Bill Yoast (Patton) who must move to the side to be an assistant coach. The task in itself is not easy, but Boone must deal with another conflict: that the players of color and the white ones get along.

The conflicts between the players become latent and more and more noticeable, so Yoast agrees to help Boone calm the waters and ease the coexistence. Slowly the team gets to know each other and put aside their differences, they begin to win in the tournament and surprise everyone in the town.

It is a moving story that goes beyond sports, which reveals the racial and social differences of the time. In addition, it invites you to see beyond the color of a person and the importance of great leadership both in life and in teams. And not only will the players learn more than a lesson, but the coaches themselves will put their egos aside to make the Titans the best team.

Remember the Titans is available on Disney Plus.

Warrior

Two talents like Joel Edgerton Y Tom Hardy come together to star in this film about two brothers who don’t get along very well due to past traumas. Both, for different reasons in life, find themselves fighting in the same mixed martial arts championship.

Tommy (Hardy), the better brother, is an ex-marine who returns home and decides to ask his father, an ex-boxer, to train him to enter the championship. For his part, Brendan (Edgerton) is a teacher who has been away from the ring for several years, but due to money problems he decides to join this tournament despite being an amateur.

Warrior – The Last Fight – explores the lives of these two brothers and the circumstances that led them to compete. The conflicting lives of each and the reasons why they have such a distant relationship with each other and with their father. In addition, it shows us the competitive world of martial arts, the businesses behind it and the discipline and effort that these tournaments entail.

For Latin America and the United States it is available on HBO Max and for Spain, on Netflix.

A very special team

Baseball in the United States is one of the most successful sports in the country, and, especially men’s, it is the most watched along with American football. However, during World War II it almost disappeared because there were no men to play it. This meant a great opportunity for women’s baseball and players with a lot of talent and potential who wanted to show it.

This is the starting point of a special team in which a group of women came together to show that they had the same qualities as men to play this sport. They will not only have to face the eyes of society, the roles imposed on women, they will also have to put up with their drunken and sarcastic coach Jimmy.

The film was directed by actress and producer Penny Marshallwhile the cast is headed by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, madonna, Lori Petty Y Rosie O’Donnell. In 1992 it was a success and almost 30 years later Amazon Prime Video adapts this story in a series, titled in the same way, of eight chapters that will deepen and expand Marshall’s story.

It is available to rent on Apple TV for Argentina, Spain and Mexico.

