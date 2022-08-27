Thor Love and Thunder is coming to Disney Plus in September

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.27.2022 12:15:22





The new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunderpremiered a month ago in theaters and managed to captivate many people who were eagerly awaiting the new installment of this story starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

But if you are one of those who did not have the opportunity to see the film in theaters, do not worry that such and as Marvel has been doing along with its partnership with Disney, Thor: Love and Thunder It’s coming to Disney Plus.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder premiere on Disney Plus?

A few days ago Disney Plus and the official account of the film reported on Instagram that all those who did not see Thor: Love and Thunder or who want to see her again will be able to do so, since it will arrive on the platform in a very short time.

According to the movie post, It will be this September 8 when it can be seen on Disney Plus.

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder is a premiere streaming September 8 only on Disney Plus,” the post’s description reads.

In addition to this film, other premieres that have generated much expectation will also reach the platform, that is the case of Pinocchiolive action of the Disney classic which stars Tom Hanks, who plays Geppetto.

On the other hand, Disney announced that the fourth episode of She-Hulk and if you loved the last Thor movie, you’ll also be able to watch the making of of the film.

Just as Disney has done since last year, each of its productions that are released on the big screen arrive on their platform two months later, this so that those who did not have the opportunity to see them in the cinema can do so from the comfort of their homes.

PJG