Thor: Love and Thunder – Discarded concept art reveals a scene cut from the film’s script

Thor: Love and Thunder, the discarded concept art reveal a scene cut from the script of the film by Taika Waititi.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the last days the illustrator George Hull posted on his profile Instagram numerous concept art and preliminary sketches showing a cut scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. According to what the artist explained in the description of the post, in fact, in a preliminary version of the script it was expected that the God of Thunder and his adventure companions would visit the underground depths of Omnipotence City. Here you will find the photos and the explanation: