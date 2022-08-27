Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray will include more scenes of the god of thunder with Zeus and the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder It will arrive on Disney Plus on September 8. But if you don’t have that streaming or just like to have your favorite movies in physical format, this week Marvel Studios confirmed that the fourth God of Thunder movie will be available on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from September 27.

As is tradition for Marvel Studios movies, the home release of Thor: Love and Thunder will include some additional content to complement the central story. Thus, while fans will be able to listen to a commentary on the film narrated by director Taika Waititi, they will also be able to see a Gag Reel and videos focused on the transformation of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor and Mighty Thor, Christian Bale’s work as Gorr the God Butcher and Taika Waititi’s foray into his second Thor movie.

But obviously the most striking of these types of releases are the deleted scenes and in the case of Thor: Love and Thunder physical copies of the film will be presented by the hand of four discarded sequences which include more from Zeus, Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

These all the deleted scenes that will be included in the home debut of Thor: Love and Thunder:

“Looking for Zeus” – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg meet some characters while looking for an audience with Zeus.

“ Wasting time” – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

“A safe vacation” – A carefree Thor converses with Star-Lord and Mantis in a panic amidst the chaos. An explosion pushes Korg to the scene.

“Fighting for you”– Zeus gives Thor a special tool after listening to a heartfelt conversation.

Considering that after the release of the fourth Thor movie there was a lot of talk about the removed material and it was confirmed that the film left out appearances by Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Peter Dinklage (Eitri) and a mysterious character played by Lena Headey, no It’s not surprising that none of them appear in the additional material, although perhaps the “Searching for Zeus” sequence could include the characters of Goldblum or Dinklage. But of course, for now that is just speculation and it should be remembered that Waititi had already indicated that she discarded those and other scenes because she was not satisfied and also rejected the idea of ​​presenting a director’s cut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

After the premiere on Disney Plus set for this September 8, Thor: Love and Thunder It will be available on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from September 27.