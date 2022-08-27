This is how handsome his 30-year-old son looks

Sofia Vergara has gained worldwide recognition, catapulting itself as one of the latinas referents of the genre comedy. with his charisma and beauty has conquered his public and his son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara begins to show the gifts he inherited from his mother.

the remembered Gloria Pritchett from Modern Family He began his artistic career in the 90 and since then he has added an endless number of productions on the screens, in addition, she has stood out as a model of different brands.

Although much is unknown 1991 with scarcely 18 years became the mother of Manolo and despite the fact that the path was difficult as she was a mother at an early age and just starting out in show business, she knew how to get ahead and earn a position in the industry.

So handsome is Manolo González, son of Sofía Vergara

The young man is the product of his marriage with Jose Luis Gonzalez, who was 10 years older than her. Two years after getting married, the couple divorce and they shared the upbringing of their son Manolo.

Currently, the young man has 30 years and just like his mother, he decided to start a career in the world of acting when he studied Film Direction and Production.

The beauty that he inherited from his mother led him to become model from an early age, which guaranteed him to be linked to the artistic medium.

In this way, it has shares in the tapes Hot Pursuit, starring Sofia beside Reese Witherspoon, Vandal and Destined to Ride, in addition to the American black comedy series called Guilty Party.

In each photograph that his mother posts on his social networks, he is filled with praise from his followers, since the young man stands out for his physical attractiveness

Even, Manolo has become his faithful companions events.