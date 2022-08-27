This is how famous dogs live: with more luxuries than any mortal
There are some pets that live like kings, such is the case of the dogs of certain Hollywood celebrities, who have various comforts and luxuries.
Yesterday, August 26, Dog Day was celebrated, so we share with you which artists pamper their furry friends.
Paris Hilton
Businesswoman Paris Hilton often shares photos of her two pets on social media: a chihuahua named Tinkerbell and a white Pomeranian named Price. Her puppies have appeared with her at public events, they also go to the spa and wear expensive accessories.
Justin Bieber
The interpreter of “Baby” also lives with two adorable dogs: Phil and Esther, which he photographs to later show them on Instagram. In the snapshots you can see how the singer pampers them with food and games.
Demi lovato
Demi Lovato constantly appears in networks with her two puppies, Batman and Cinderell, however, the artist has taken her love for them to another level because the first canine has his own profile and has more than 71 thousand followers.
In the photos you can see how these cute puppies live.
Katy Perry
The pop star is also part of the list of celebrities who love dogs. Her best friend is a brown cavoodle who goes by the name of Botters. The little animal is not only her company during the moments that the artist stays at home, but even attends her concerts.
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez’s husband, on several occasions, has been photographed walking his dogs, the curious thing is that the actor never loses style when he appears exercising his pets.
Hugh Jackman
Jackman has been seen on the streets of Hollywood entering various aesthetics for dogs.
