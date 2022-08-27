This house that belonged to Sylvester Stallone is for sale for 35 million dollars

A Los Angeles abode that housed not one, but two Hollywood heavyweights could now be yours for $35 million.

Located in the Tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the property of capri drive once belonged to the late television writer and producer Steven Bochkowho created classics like Hill Street Blues, LA Law Y NYPD Blue.

The elegant residence designed by Paul Williams also housed the legendary actor Sylvester Stallonebetter known to many as Rocky Balboa.

Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

Located on a double lot spanning nearly 1.4 acres, the complex consists of a main house and a guest house.

Together, the homes offer just under 11,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The property was originally built in 1937 but was recently renovated to make it more suitable for entertaining.

The expansive main house includes a chef’s kitchen, a library with built-in bookshelves, a formal living room, a family room with a projection screen, a spacious wine room, and a private guest wing.

The master bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings, double baths and walk-in closets.

Hardwood floors and antique fireplaces add character to the home and make large rooms with high ceilings feel more intimate.

Each room also features large windows and tall doors that ensure plenty of natural light.

Outside, meanwhile, is a pool, spa, cabana, guest house, and tennis court.

For added privacy, the property is gated and surrounded by majestic stonework. When you’re ready to venture off the grounds, you can hike the trails at nearby Temescal Gate Park, swim at Will Rogers State Beach, or tour the iconic Eames House that iconic design duo Charles and Ray Eames built in 1949.

Ready to jump on Rocky’s platform? Aaron Kirman, Morgan Trent and Dalton Gomez of Aaron Kirman Group in Compass have the property ready for its new owner.

Note previously published by Demetrius Simms in Robb Report US