This cheap high-end Xiaomi reaches one of the lowest prices ever seen

If you are looking for a complete, powerful mobile with a good quality-price ratio, this Xiaomi is one of the best purchases.

We have talked about him on more than one occasion, the Xiaomi 11T It is a cheap high-end that has more than interesting features. Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you can take it with 166 euros discount in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will receive it at home quickly and for free, there will be nothing to worry about.

Xiaomi’s mobile is not just a pretty face, it has a very powerful processor, a screen that looks great and a set of cameras that will allow you to bring out the photographer in you. We tell you why it is still a great purchase in the middle of 2022.

This mobile is a discounted beast

As we said, our protagonist is a wonder, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 allows you to move any application without difficulty. Get the most out of it with games and all kinds of apps, this Xiaomi offers great performance. On the other hand, its 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are more than decent numbers.

Enjoy your favorite series and movies on a high-quality screen, this AMOLED panel exudes color and its Full HD+ resolution is more than enough. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which translates into maximum fluidity.

Its 4 rear cameras will allow you to collect good images wherever you go, they are versatile and accurate. In its module it houses a 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On the other hand, in the front a 16 megapixel camera.

We do not forget the battery of this Xiaomi, autonomy is a vital point in the day to day. It comes with a capacity of 5,000mAh that will take you to the end of the day without problems and a 67W fast charge with which you can recover hours of energy in just a few minutes. It’s a 5G mobileyou will also have the possibility to navigate at maximum speed.

In short, this Xiaomi is a complete smartphone, which complies in all sections and will offer a very good experience for a long time. With this 11T you have a mobile for a while, we assure you. As we always say, if you are interested, do not think too much about it, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

