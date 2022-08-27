This almost unknown Android brand is standing up to the iPhone in the world’s leading mobile market

Although it is not yet well known in Europe, this brand is sweeping the premium mobile market in China.

The premium mobile market There seems to be no ceiling in China, which has seen how sales of these smartphones have grown to 33% of the total market in the second quarter of 2022. An almost unknown Android brand outside Chinese territory has been especially important in this growth. Does it sound alive to you? Well, this company has grown by 7% in just one year within the most premium segment.

Thanks to this increase in sales, vivo is the only company that can stand up to the iPhone in a market like China, of the utmost importance worldwide. These are all data from a new study by Counterpoint Research, which has addressed premium mobile sales in China from April to June 2022. In this analysis there is a clear winner, alive, because the manufacturer is the one that has grown the most year-on-year.

vivo, a tough competitor for the iPhone in China

vivo is a mobile phone manufacturer that arrived in Europe in 2020. Although two years have passed since its arrival, has not yet managed to establish itself as one of the reference Android brands For the users. This new Counterpoint Research study shows that in China it is not the samesince vivo mobiles are preferred by buyers when it comes to the premium segment.

According to the data analyst company, within this premium section it includes the affordable high-end, to the high-end and to the premium high-end, that is, mobiles of more than 400 dollars in price. It seems that Chinese users prefer this type of terminal, because the sale of premium mobiles now it is 33% of the total market. suppose 2% growth compared to the same period last year.

In this growth plays an important role vivo, a manufacturer that corresponds to 13% of sales within the premium segment. This figure reflects year-on-year growth of 7%and also an approach to the leader par excellence, Apple, which is still far ahead. Much of this success is due to the vivo X80 series.that “perfectly blends design and performance for this segment, helping vivo perform well on online channels”according to Mengmeng Zhang, one of the study’s analysts.

As far as premium range smartphones are concerned, vivo is only surpassed by Apple, which sells 46% of the totalgrowing 3% when compared to Q2 2021. Specifically, the US company stands out in the segment of 1,000 euros or more. In this growth, as well as in Samsung’s, he plays an important role the fall in sales of Huaweiwhich has gone from starring in 19% of premium mobiles sold to having only 11%.

The best Chinese phones you can buy in 2022

Although Apple and vivo have increased their sales, it is necessary to mention that the sale of premium mobiles fell by 10% on a year-on-year basis. However, it must also be taken into account that overall smartphone sales down 14%so the premium range has not dropped as much if we compare both.

Seeing the success of vivo’s most advanced mobiles in the Chinese market, you may want to test some of their models to enjoy the great experience they offer. The most outstanding that you can buy right now is the vivo X80 Pro 5Gwith a recommended retail price of 1,119 euros. As you can see, it is focused on directly competing with the top smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

vivo X80 Pro 5G See on Amazon.es:vivo X80 Pro 5G

As we told you in the analysis of the vivo X80 Pro 5G, this mobile has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which offers very high performance. In addition, it mounts a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 screen with QuadHD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. To this we add an advanced camera system and a 4,700 mAh battery that charges in just a few minutes, both wired (80W) and wirelessly (50W).

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.