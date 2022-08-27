They revealed more details of the divorce between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin: “They were unhappy for a long time”

File photo of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, filed for divorce last week in court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple has a home.

The 76-year-old actor and filmmaker, star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” movie sagas, he married the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model at a ceremony in London in 1997. They dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before ending their relationship and later reconciling.

Now she has requested the name change to be just Jennifer Flavin again Y seeks exclusive use of their residence in Florida – the couple has another house in California. It also asks to have a greater part of the assets of both, ensuring that the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Furthermore, according to the magazine Peoplea person close to the family said that “It really wasn’t a single problem that led her to file for divorce,” that “They were unhappy for a long time” and that even both they had several conversations about “waiting until their children were older to officially separate”.

“They’ve had a lot of problems over the years and she just had enough.”told this source from the renowned magazine, and warned that “They keep having disagreements that Jen feels will never be resolved.”

The source also noted that, Despite the breakup, “Jen is doing well”. And he concluded: “A divorce is never an easy option and it’s not fun to deal with, but she feels it’s for the best.”

Archive photo of the couple with their three daughters (@Jenniferflavinstallone)

“We just went in different directions. I have the utmost respect for Jennifer.”Sylvester Stallone said Wednesday in statements to the portal TMZ. “I will always love her. She is an amazing woman. She is the nicest human being I have ever met,” she said.

The couple has three adult daughtersso there are no custody issues to resolve.

For Sylvester Stallone it is his third marriage, after being married to his co-star of Rocky IVBrigitte Nielsen, between 1985 and 1987. For Jennifer Flavin Stallone it is her first marriage.

(With information from AP)

