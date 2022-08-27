These are the 50 best reggaeton songs of all time according to Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone released today (August 25) its top with “The 100 best reggaeton songs in history”, which included the most important urban songs including tracks by Vico C, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Tego Calderón and Ivy Queen, to name a few.

Reggaeton emerged as an underground movement in the neighborhoods of countries like Puerto Rico and Panama, where almost overnight it became popular both in the streets and on the radio, being the main genre that began to be heard in the centers. nocturnal.

Fusing rhythms of reggae and dembow, as well as a vocal style based on hip hop, reggaeton became the new genre to be followed by Latinos because for the first time it was being done entirely in Spanish.

One of the artists credited with starting this style is Puerto Rican Vico C, who dared to release the first singles that shaped what we hear today.

Although it is known that reggaeton finds its origin beyond the 70s, the first time the term was used was in 1994 when Daddy Yankee mentioned it in a song with DJ Playero, the rest is history.

As usual, the specialized music magazine shares tops that list the best of music and the arts. Lists that include the best bands, the best albums, the best movies, the best television series and dozens of more similar themes.

On this occasion, a controversial list was presented in which those artists who formed a genre and a scene and who today represent the “rockstar” of our time are present.

The 100 best reggaeton songs in history

1- Daddy Yankee ‘Gasoline’ (2004)

2- Ivy Queen ‘I Want to Dance’ (2003)

3- Tego Calderón ‘Pa’ Que Retozen’ (2003)

4- Don Omar ‘Tell him’ (2003)

5- Zion and Lennox feat. Daddy Yankee ‘I’m Going’ (2004)

6- Wisin & Yandel’Rakata’ (2005)

7- Bad Bunny feat. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow ‘Safaera’ (2020)

8- NORE feat. Daddy Yankee, Nina Sky, Big Mato & Gem Star ‘Oye Mi Canto’ (2004)

9- Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna ‘Te Bote (Remix) (2018)

10- Baby Ranks, Daddy Yankee, Tony Tun Tun, Wisin & Yandel, and Héctor El Father’Mayor Que Yo’ (2005)

11- Plan B ‘Guatauba’ (2002)

12- Hector El Father “This Night of Mischief” (2004)

13- Don Omar ‘Dale Don Dale’ (2003)

14- Bad Bunny, Nesi, and Ivy Queen ‘Yo Perreo Sola (Remix), (2020)

15- Angel And Khriz ‘Come Dance It’ (2005)

16- Daddy Yankee ‘What Happened, Happened’ (2004)

17- Nando Boom ‘They Benia (Dem Bow)’ (1990)

18- Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj ‘Tusa’ (2019)

19- Calle 13 ‘Dare-Te-Te’ (2005)

20- Sech, Ozuna, and Anuel AA feat. Darrell & Nicky Jam ‘Another Drink (Remix)’ (2019)

21- J Balvin and Willy William feat. Beyoncé’Mi Gente (Remix)’ (2017)

22- The General ‘Your Pum Pum’ (1991)

23- House Of Lions ‘I Don’t See You’ (2007)

24- Wisin & Yandel feat. Romeo Santos ‘Sex Night’ (2005)

25 – Glory ‘Erotica Dance’ (1999)

26- Don Omar feat. NORE, Fat Joe, and LDA ‘Reggaeton Latino’ (2005)

27 – Plan B’ If I Don’t Answer Him’ (2010)

28- Daddy Yankee’Breaks’ (2005)

29- Hector El Father feat. Wisin & Yandel ‘The Telephone’ (2006)

30- Tego Calderón ‘Dominican’ (2003)

31- Rakim & Ken-Y’Down’ (2006)

32- Don Oma r’Pobre Diabla’ (2003)

33- Nicky Jam feat. Daddy Yankee ‘In Bed’ (2001)

34- Voltio feat. 13th Street Resident ‘Chulin Culin Chunfly’ (2005)

35- J Balvin feat. Farruko’6 AM’ (2013)

36- Ivy Queen ‘I have loved you, I cried for you’ (2012)

37- Yaga & Mackie feat. Arcangel and De La Ghetto ‘Apparently’ (2007)

38 – Tito “El Bambino” feat. Randy ‘Feel The Boom’ (2011)

39- La Sista feat. Divine ‘Cruel Fate’ (2007)

40- Alexis & Fido feat. Baby Ranks ‘The Shark’ (2005)

41- Tego Calderón ‘Metele Sazón’ (2003)

42- Natti Natasha and Ozuna ‘Criminal’ (2017)

43- Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee ‘Despacito’ (2017)

44- Don Chezina ‘Tra Tra Tra’ (1998)

45- Lorna ‘Papi Chulo… I Bring You The Mmmm’ (2003)

46 – Alberto Stylee and DJ Nelson ‘I Come Finishing’ (1997)

47 – Tego Calderon feat. Volt ‘Güasa Güasa’ (2002)

48- Alexis & Fido ‘5 Letters’ (2007)

49- DJ Nelson, Ñejo, and Tego Calderón ‘Don’t Want a Boyfriend (Remix)’ (2006)

50- Glory ‘Perreo 101’ (2005)

51 – Jowell & Randy feat. De La Ghetto ‘A Little Crazy’ (2007)

52 – Archangel’ So You Have a Good Time’ (2008)

53- Rosalía and J Balvin feat. The Guincho ‘With Height’ (2019)

54- Tony Dize feat. Yandel ‘Allow me’ (2008)

55- Plan B’Candy’ (2014)

56 – The Noise feat. Ivy Queen ‘Hearing My Choir’ (1997)

57- J Balvin and Bad Bunny ‘The Song’ (2019)

58- Tonny Tun Tun, Daddy Yankee, Luny Tunes, Héctor el Father, Wisin & Yandel ‘Night of the Burial’ (2006)

59- The Factory feat. Eddy Lover ‘Forgive Me’ (2006)

60- Trebol Clan, Joan and Héctor El Father'”Gata Fiera’ (2004)

61- Maluma ‘“Hawaii” (2021)

62- Ozuna ‘Tell him you love me’ (2017)

63- Aventura Feat. Don Omar’She and I”‘ (2005)

64- Héctor El Father’Let It Fall To’El Peso’ (2005)

65- Becky G and Karol G ‘Mamiii’ (2022)

66- Daddy Yankee feat. Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, and Becky ‘Duna (Remix)’ (2018)

67- Don Omar feat. Lucenzo ‘Dance Kuduro’ (2010)

68- Frankie Boy’Liza Love’ (2000)

69- Notch and Baby Ranks’See Me’ (2006)

70- Rosalia and Ozuna ‘Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi’ (2019)

71- Speedy’Love With Clothes’ (2000)

72- Hector and Tito feat. Don Omar & Glory’Baila Moreno’ (2004)

73- Natti Natasha ‘I Like’ (2018)

74- Sech ‘911’ (2021)

75- Karol G and J Balvin featuring Nicky Jam ‘Mi Cama (Remix)’ (2018)

76- De La Ghetto feat. Randy ‘Block Sensation’ (2007)

77- Latin Fresh’Ella Se Arrebata’ (1996)

78- Becky G and Bad Bunny ‘Mayores’ (2017)

79- Wisin & Yandel’Sexy Movement’ (2007)

80- Baby Rasta and Gringo’The Competition’ (1997)

81- Anitta ‘Wrap’ (2022)

82- Randy and Ape Drums ’23’ (2021)

83- Wiso G”Sunday Afternoon” (2004)

84- Farruko ‘Pepas’ (2021)

85- Becky G and Natti Natasha ‘No Pajamas’ (2018)

86- Angel and Khriz feat. Gocho “The Platinum Pencil” and John Eric ‘Na De Na’ (2008)

87- Shakira feat. Maluma ‘Blackmail’ (2016)

88- Nio Garcia, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny ‘AM Remix’ (2021)

89- Alex Gargolas feat. Randy ‘I’m A Gargoyle’ (2006)

90- Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone ‘Desperate’ (2021)

91- Nicky Jam and J Balvin (X) (2018)

92- Don Miguelo ‘As I Give Him’ (2013)

93- Danny Ocean ‘I Refuse’ (2016)

94- Tainy feat. Julieta Venegas and Bad Bunny ‘I’m sorry BB :/’ (2021)

95- Kali Uchis feat. Jowell & Randy ‘I Make You Bad (Turn It On)’ (2020)

96- Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona ‘Dancing’ (2014)

97- J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy ‘Un Día (One Day)’ (2020)

98- Tomasa del Real feat. DJ Blass ‘Sweep With The Hair’ (2018)

99-Zion ‘Zun Da Da’ (2007)

100- Ozuna feat. Cardi B ‘The Model'(2017)