“There was something there, a connection”: Lisandra Silva recalled an intense meeting with Rihanna

The former reality girl, Lysandra Silvaparticipated a couple of days ago in the program “But with respect”, where he spoke with Julio César Rodríguez about different personal experiences and his television career.

One of his anecdotes that caught the most attention was his attendance at a exclusive party, after the Formula One Grand Prix awards.

“I met Rihanna, it was in Monte Carlo”began by saying the model, who gave details about the meeting with various world-class celebrities.

“There were many international artists, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Akon, Leonardo DiCaprio, it was amazing, all the famous ones. There was Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian,” he said.

What happened to Rihanna?

The Cuban referred to the exciting meeting she had with the Barbadian singer. “I was there with my drink, and there were singers and producers that I probably didn’t know, and she approaches the bar to say hello to one of these characters, and she sees me and makes me (looks at her coquettishly)“, he pointed.

“(Rihanna) He tells me ‘nice to meet you’. And I, I was shocked, because, is it Rihanna or is it not Rihanna?“said the Cuban, who hesitated because” when you see her in real life, without heels and with little makeup … “.

After this, he remembered that “He approaches me and goes to my mouth, to give me a kiss on the mouth, and I take it off”. A decision of which she feels very regretful, saying that “If I turned (time), I would have kissed him and licked his mouth”.

“He liked me. I don’t know. I don’t know if he likes women, but there was something there, a connection… But I gave him the face, and I ‘nice to meet you…’ What a fool, whore I was. If I wasted time, I would say ‘nice to meet you’ (and I would have kissed her), “she closed.