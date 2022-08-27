The truth about the absence of Casey Affleck to the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After their secret wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They remarried in a mega celebration that lasted three days and brought together their loved ones in the actor’s incredible mansion, located in Georgia, United States.

That scenario had been the same one that the happy couple would have chosen 19 years ago, when they got engaged for the first time, before the twists and turns of life played tricks on them and they went their separate ways. But as they say, love gives revenge.

The newlyweds.

According to various local media, the mega wedding between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck it was all a success. It featured very famous guests, such as Matt Damon, George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, among many others. There were also musical shows, fireworks and a lot of parties.

But it was conspicuous by the absence of Casey Affleck, the famous brother of the groom. That sparked endless rumors about a possible fight and feud between the two actors. However, a few days later the explanation arrived.

Despite the fact that much was said about it, the actor turned to his social networks to really tell why he did not attend. Through a publication in which he welcomed the family to Jennifer Lopezwrote: “The good things are worth the wait… Here are the twists, the new beginnings and finding new reserves of old love.”

Those words, which he accompanied with a photo of the three together in 2002, was the one he used to ensure that if he did not go to the mega event it was due to parental commitments. Also, Casey Affleck He added: “Welcome to the family. Jen, you are a gem. We love you”.

However, those words did not convince the press and the brother of Ben Affleck He added more explanations about it. His eldest son, Indiana, started college and he wanted to be there in his family’s last days and accompany him to his first day.