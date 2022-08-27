The sad revelation that an Argentine actress made about Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson He is one of the most beloved actors, producers and directors in Hollywood. Throughout his extensive career, which began 60 decades ago and from which he retired in 2010, he has starred in memorable characters, being Jack Torrance in The Shining or the Joker in Batman, two of the best known.

The movie star achieved twelve Oscar nominations, becoming the artist with the highest number of nominations for the statuette. In addition, along with Walter Brennan and Daniel Day-Lewis, he became one of the only ones who owns three statuettes.

However, information recently came to light about Jack Nicholson which surprised everyone. Juliet Ortegaan Argentine actress, daughter of the musical idol of that country, Palito Ortega, confessed a particular experience she had with the actor a few years ago.

For many years, the artist lived in Los Angeles, where she trained professionally. There she had important friends from the world of entertainment and thanks to them she once ended up in the house of the well-known figure in the industry.

Guest on a radio show Juliet Ortega recounted everything he saw in the mega mansion of Nicholson: “At one point I started to go around and no one was looking at me, I could have photographed his entire house and sent it to all my actor friends who when I arrived they couldn’t believe the story.”

Saying that, the journalists who were interviewing her wanted her to tell details of everything she had seen. “I saw everything: drugs, a single variety that was enough for me; gold watches, silk pajamas, slippers and cigars and art… I remember that before he came down and we found out that we were at his house, my friend who knew a lot about art, he began to look at the paintings and told me ‘you don’t know the art that is in this house. That is a Picasso, and this is an I don’t know what…'”, revealed the actress.

“I’m not going to tell the whole story because it’s not that entertaining either, but we arrived because we were with a friend of my friend (Érika Camil, Luis Miguel’s ex-girlfriend) who said ‘I’m going to go to a friend’s house’ and then we realized that it was all an ambush. He took us to see if any of them were staying there and when we realized it we left,” he revealed about the real reason they had gone.

about meeting with Jack Nicholson confided: “We were listening to him talk because he worked very hard to see who was coming and at one point he said ‘get comfortable, do what you want, do you want to get in the jacuzzi? There are bathing suits’ and I got in.”

Regarding the sad and timely revelation he made about that visit, which was precisely Thanksgiving Day, he added that it made him “very sad because it is a very important date and he was just taking drugs.”