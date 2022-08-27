The restyling of the ‘legend’

AS a good fifty-year-old, gossip, and presumably at the end of the street, it is my obligation to comment on the theme of the week, the Lehendakari’s new look, in plan the perfect seducer. At the inauguration of the political course, the restyling of Urkullu has not left the staff (especially women) indifferent because it has been seen with several significant improvements. Namely, the beard of several days matching the gray hair and light tan, has raised sighs. I follow; He wore a white guayabera-type shirt, on the outside, blue chino pants, tight enough to accentuate the casual air, and loose enough so that sinuous forms are not guessed as happened to Pedro Sánchez in the photo of the Casas de Miravete fire. He completed the look with two-tone blue and red boat shoes (or, at least, that’s what presbyopia has allowed me to distinguish). Already, if he had worn aviator glasses in a sensual plan, it would have been the end. Look, like George Clooney, they’re from the same farm, a friend said at the first txosna, alluding to the classic erotic myth of talluditas. To which another nuanced; She is more like Grissom from CSI version Ajuria Enea. They all agreed that some sexagenarians are now sexagenarians. And then, on the third kalimotxo, uninhibited, they began a heated debate that, out of respect (or rather to maintain their position), I dare not reproduce in these lines. he