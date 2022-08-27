The reason behind the protests against Nickelodeon promoted by the actress of Zoey 101: “It did not protect me”
Although it is not new that some child actors have suffered from sexual crimes in the midst of their work behind the camera when they were still minors, Over time, secondary complaints have generated interest by the audience, who closely followed the children’s series produced.
Nickelodeon propelled popular series like Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, and Zoey 101. The last mentioned is one of the ones that has caused the most stir.
Zoey 101 in the spotlight
American actress Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow, left the series voluntarily after problems with the producer. Currently, the young woman assures that she is worried about the current actors.
“I didn’t feel safe there“, emphasizes the interpreter, and shared some experiences that she lived while working on the children’s channel, such as receiving “massages” from an executive who offered her money for her silence.
On the other hand, on some occasions she was forced to drink when she was still a minor, Nikolas explained that those moments were “traumatic”.
People joined his request, signs said “Nickelodeon did not protect me”, “Eat Predators” (name of Alexa’s NGO) and “Sickelodeon” (a mix between the word sick and nickelodeon).
In McCurdy’s book, they are roughly 320 pages in which he recounts various episodes that compromise not only the image of Nickelodeon, and that of his mother, but that of an allegedly involved nicknamed ‘The creator’.