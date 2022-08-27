The reason behind the protests against Nickelodeon promoted by the actress of Zoey 101: “It did not protect me”

Although it is not new that some child actors have suffered from sexual crimes in the midst of their work behind the camera when they were still minors, Over time, secondary complaints have generated interest by the audience, who closely followed the children’s series produced.

Cast of iCarly reunites at the wedding of one of its actors

Nickelodeon propelled popular series like Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, and Zoey 101. The last mentioned is one of the ones that has caused the most stir.