The offensive power of Henry Martín, Diego Valdes and other reasons to reach the lead

The leading scorer, the best offense and solid defense make up the Águilas who are already the best team in Apertura 2022

The America He added his sixth victory in a row, obtaining a convincing victory by a score of 3-1 against Mazatlán.

With good football, strikers at a great time and a good performance, the Coapa team became the leader of the tournament by reaching 22 units.

ESPN

REACTION CAPACITY

The azulcrema team was down in the electronic with an own goal at minute 10 from Diego Valdes. The goal against was thanks to the defensive failures that the club continues to suffer from set pieces, but they showed that they have the ability to react immediately when faced with adverse situations.

The feathered team took control of the ball from 0-1 against and from there they began the comeback.

América is the best offense, it has the scoring leader and it reached the top of Apertura 2022. imago7

VALDÉS AMENDS HIS MISTAKE

The South American midfielder took advantage of the lack of pressure from the purple defense, so he had time to shoot and put the ball in the lower left corner of Nicolás Vikonis’ goal.

Valdes He removed the thorn of causing the own goal in his own goal and continues to show his good moment as one of the star elements of the team.

HENRY SCORER

The Mexican striker continues to score goals in Apertura 2022 and against Mazatlán he took advantage of a center from the right side by Miguel Layún to calmly define in front of the goal and turn the score around.

Henry He is the leader in goalscoring with seven goals and continues to evolve not only in front of the area, but also in the collective game, adding four assists in the tournament.

NUMERICAL INFERIORITY

Carlos Vargas left Mazatlan with 10 elements at minute 58, after committing a reckless foul and that meant the red card. This game ended up tipping the balance for the Americawhich was better than Mazatlan.