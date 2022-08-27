The title that was inspired by the famous Naughty Dog installment revealed its gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2022





The Last of Us It is one of the best games of all time, so the simple fact that a title is inspired by it is already exciting. That is the case of one revealed incredible news at Gamescom 2022.











The new game inspired by The Last of Us that will arrive very soon

rooted had been introduced a while ago, but in the Future Games Showan event that took place on the second day of Gamescom 2022revealed a tgameplay trailer that revealed its resemblance to the Naughty Dog title. This similarity was to be expected, since HeadlightStudiothe independent studio that developed it, was inspired by The Last of Us to create this game which uses Unreal Engine 5the high-tech video game engine.

What will Rooted be like, the title inspired by The Last of Us

this game of post apocalyptic survival is set near the year 2100. Over there, we will embody one of the few survivors of the society, which collapsed due to a bacteriological war. We will have to explore the great open world to find the few safe areas to be able to set up our camp, while being alert to the hundreds of dangers that lie in wait for us: from fearsome animals until other humans desperate to survive.

The new Rooted trailer, presented at Gamescom 2022

Rooted, the new game inspired by The Last of Us



when will rooted come out

The game that was inspired by The Last of Us no release date yet, not even approximate. However, having been presented a long time ago, and due to the latest news released, it is expected to see the light very soon. In the meantime, we can add the title to our wish list on Steam.

