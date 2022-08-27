The millionaire that WWE paid Undertaker to fight at Wrestlemania

we all know that WWE has a lot of money to give and lendalthough they also have their little crises in which they had to make salary cuts.

buuuut, The truth is that WWE has made some very good contracts with Saudi Arabiawhich have generated many thousands of dollars to pay salaries or more.

One of the salaries they had to pay was that of Undertaker, one of the company’s greatest legends, who for a few years he no longer fought with the regularity of before.

Photo: Getty Images

He is currently retired, age has already caught up with him and the wear and tear of many years fighting has already taken its toll. That’s why, he became a fighter for only one event a year and it was at Wrestlemania.

The Undertaker and WWE created a legend at Wrestlemania out of an undefeated streak, which lasted until 2014.but continued to compete in the company’s biggest event.

Gif: Giphy

How much did WWE pay Undertaker to appear at Wrestlemania?

Well, when the Undertaker couldn’t handle his body anymore and after several injuries, He decided to only appear in some important events and limit his fights to the year.

Fortunately for the ‘Dead Man’, his status was maintained, in addition to that, people were crying out for it at events like Wrestlemaniaeven after the streak was no longer active.

Photo: Special

And show up at these events like Wrestlemania, it meant giving WWE a pretty hefty check to just have one match maximum 30 minutes per year.

How was the Undertaker’s salary revealed? It was Alberto del Río, former WWE wrestlerwho mentioned in Roberto Martínez’s podcast lor that they paid the ‘Dead Man’ to appear at Wrestlemania.

“When I arrived at WWE, Undertaker only did one fight a year, the celebrities of WrestleMania who paid him 3 million dollars just for that fighthe only did that event because he had the mythical streak that Brock Lesnar ended up breaking“said the ‘Patron’.

So, using one of the Undertaker’s great phrases, your bank account will never be in… Rest in Peace! -bars, bars-

Photo: Getty Images

It may interest you