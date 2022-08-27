The key discussion that ended with the marriage of the actors – El Financiero

In 2016Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after ten years of romance and two years of marriage after a heated fight on a private plane traveling from France to the United States like returning from a vacation with your six children.

Since then, the ex-partner has confronted on several occasions for the custody of minors, to which is added the battle for a vineyard. I agree with you fbi reports obtained by Entertainment WeeklyPitt took the protagonist of maleficent to the bathroom, where shook her head while apparently intoxicated.

“You’re screwing this family,” allegedly yelled at the actor who was accused of hit the roof of the aircraft four times. The document cites that when the door was opened, two of the children were there crying and asking Jolie if she was okay. “No, mommy is not okay. He’s ruining this family”, he would have replied.

Other details reveal that whoever won an Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood insulted her, poured beer on her and injured her shoulder and neck. Upon landing, he wouldn’t let them go and was singled out for saying, “That kid looks like a fucking Columbine kid” about Maddox.

Angelina Jolie asks the FBI to reopen assault case

A few months ago a woman under the pseudonym of Jane Doe asked the FBI to find out why charges were not filed against the actor. After the file was created, it was archived due to lack of evidence.

“A representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation and all parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in this case due to several factors”, the resolution read.

That is why it was learned that it was Jolie who demanded answers from the FBI about the closure of the investigation, as well as knowing why Pitt was not prosecuted. The actress argues that she does it to provide psychological and medical support to their children. Jolie specifically demands that the federal authority Submit the complete documentation of the case.