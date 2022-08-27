The Kardashians scold Instagram and the CEO responds

Sure, if you use Instagram daily, have you noticed that the social network it looks more and more like TikTok, since the ‘posts’ of videos are much more frequent than those of photos. Well, you have not been the only one to notice this, since three of the sisters belonging to the most controversial family on television have raised their voice and they have asked Instagram to stop being so similar to TikTok. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner and many other fans of the camera application, have published a ‘story’ in which they asked that Instagram return to its origins and stop looking so much like the other ‘app’.

You may have already seen the text on other accounts or the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ own accounts, but we repeat it just in case: “Make Instagram Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see the pretty pictures of my friends. Sincerely, everyone,” read the broadcast message:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the face of this commotion, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri spoke just a day later that the little sisters scold the social network and, although it does not mention the Kardashians at any time, it is not the same that you and I complain to Kim, Khloé and Kylie, who between the three add up to more than 950 million of followers in the application.

In short, what Mosseri has said is that photographs will be left aside and audiovisual content will be given more importance. “I’ll be honest: I do think that over time more and more of Instagram’s content will become video with video,” the Instagram CEO said on his profile:

So yes, dear Kardashian sisters and other users who loved Instagram for their photos, we very much fear that this era has ended.