The incredible HBO movie that has gone unnoticed

HBO Max has always been characterized as a channel (and now streaming service) which is concerned about the narrative quality of its fiction, despite the fact that it is currently undergoing a deep crisis since it merged with Discovery.

The HBO movie that has gone unnoticed

However, in addition to having the original Warner Bros productions, the platform adds titles from other companies that shine and fit with the brand philosophy, without neglecting that lately it tries to open the market to a more familiar and off-road environment in terms of the genre. Therefore, it is not surprising that the new film that HBO has added to its catalog is the pentagon files.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: “In June 1971, The New York Times and The Washington Post made journalism history when they took a strong stand for free speech, reporting on the Pentagon Papers that covered up massive government secrets for forty years and four presidents. different. in that instant Katherine Grahamthe Post’s first female editor and ben bradlee, were trying to relaunch a local newspaper that was in decline. Together they decided to support the New York Times and fight the Nixon administration, thereby revealing classified information about the Vietnam War.”

One of the first motivations to see this HBO film is its unbeatable cast, since the role of Graham is represented by Meryl Streep and that of Bradlee, Tom Hanks. Both accumulate together 5 Oscar Awards. These two performance effigies are also accompanied by Sarah Paulson, Bruce Greenwood, Jesse Plemons, and Bob Odekirk.

The cast is sensational but what about its director? Neither more nor less than Steven Spielberg. Hollywood’s King Midas once again made a stratospheric film and earned two Oscar nominations; Best Actress for Meryl Streep and Best Picture. The script is signed by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer. As always, the soundtrack comes from the hand of his inseparable ally John Williams, responsible for tunes like Shark, Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The Pentagon Files is one of the great journalism dramas of recent cinema. One of those films that go on to make up the list of essential films like Frost vs. Nixon, Front page, spot light either All the President’s Men.