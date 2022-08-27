The important award that Billie Eilish will receive with her mother

Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird will be honored at EMA Awardsas announced by the entity “Environmental Media Association”. The celebration honors people recognized worldwide for their work to protect the planet and the ceremony will take place on October 8 in Los Angeles.

As published Variety, the artist and her mother will be honored with this important distinction. Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, Don Henley, Diane Warren, Alanis Morissette and Dave Mathews are other figures who have already received this award.

Billie Eilish with her mother.

EMA decided to reward Eilish and her mother for their work as role models of punctual behaviors on these issues, including the initiatives present in the current world tour “Happier Than Ever” Of the singer.

Eilish and Baird created the documentary “overheated”, which features climate-focused activities such as clothing swaps, documentary screenings and talks on veganism. It was organized in collaboration with the charity Support + Feed of Baird, which works to address food insecurity and the climate crisis with plant-based foods.

Billie Eilish’s look at the Met Gala. (Photo: AFP)

“I am delighted to accept this year’s EMA Missions in Music Award alongside my daughter,” Baird said in a statement. “I’m very proud that billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It is a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in addressing the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know that she will continue to have a tremendous impact on this Earth for the next generation.”

Last month we told you that Billie Eilish returned to the United States after filing its “Happier Than Ever World Tour” very successful in Europe. The artist shared a photo in the recording studio with her brother Finneas.

The image generated curiosity in his fans, who want to hear new songs. In an interview she gave to Billboard earlier this year, Billie maintained that she was looking forward to releasing her new work in 2023.

“I only want keep enjoying the music what do we do. In theory, I want to make a song and release an album next year.” “But that means we have to do it, and it is very difficult to make music for me. I don’t want to do something I don’t like, so I get scared, but I never want to stop creating the way we create and making music that touches people,” he added.

Happier Than Ever, released last year, is the second studio album by the American singer-songwriter. This successful work came after the debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019). Eilish co-wrote the album with his brother and producer Finneas.

The work had several cuts such as “My Future”“Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA”. The album reached the top of the US Billboard 200 chart and topped the charts in 20 other countries.