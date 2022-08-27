The Idol, the series by Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp, and the creator of Euphoria | FAME

What is “The Idol” about? The new series of hbo max will feature the leading roles of Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, and singer The Weeknd, in a story written by Sam Levinson from “Euphoria”. According to the trailer, it is “the most sordid love story in all of Hollywood.” The production will appear in 2022 and details of what the fiction will bring have already appeared.

According to the first previews, the plot tells how a young pop star falls head over heels in love of the owner of an exclusive Los Angeles club. eroticism and mystery They will be two of the topics that this new production would address.

The Weekndin this way, he will have his big break into acting, after having briefly appeared in “Rough diamonds”, the acclaimed film starring Adam Sandler in 2019.

While the Lily-Rose Depp, 23, will show more of her talent in front of the cameras, following the path of his famous and controversial father. Here we tell you more about the new HBO Max series that promises to arm the controversy on television.

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in the advance of the series “The Idol” (Photo: HBO)

HOW IS “THE IDOL”, THE NEW HBO MAX SERIES?

“The Idol” stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, who will play a peculiar love story on television. The actress will give life to Jocelyna pop star who begins to shine and who falls in love with Tedrosthe owner of an exclusive club in Los Angeles who hides a great secret: he is the leader of a sect. Celebrities have shared information and images of their artistic challenge.

Apparently in the trailer HBO Max series, the scenes of eroticism will not be lacking in the chapters of this first installmentjust like how dark and gloomy it means to portray a sect.

The WeekndIn addition, he will be the producer of the program created by Reza Fahim and Sam Levinsonwho has also stood out for the celebrated and successful “euphoria”. Furthermore, it has also been reported that Mary Lawthe screenwriter of “Succession“, Y Joseph Epstein will be behind this new television project.

The Weeknd as Tedros in “The Idol” (Photo: HBO)

WHO MAKES UP THE CAST OF “THE IDOL”?

Jennie Kim from “Blackpink”

dan levy

Hari Nef

Troy Sivan

Susana Son

Moses Sumney

mike dean

hank azaria

WHEN DOES “THE IDOL” PREMIERE?

The Serie HBO Max’s “The Idol”which will have 6 episodes in its season 1still does not have an official release date, but the mentioned streaming platform has indicated that it will be part of its catalog in 2022.

“THE IDOL” TRAILER