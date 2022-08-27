The Great Wall ending explained Netflix movie with Matt Damon, photo

It is still one of the favorites by users after six years of its premiere in Netflixwe are talking about the movie “The big Wall”an action and adventure film starring actors Matt Damon and Peter Pascal which seeks to explain the origin and reasons for the construction of the Great Wall of China, one of the wonders of the world throughout its history. Here in this note The popular We will tell you how this production ended.

Explained ending of “The Great Wall”

Spoiler alert. As is known, the story begins with the arrival of the mercenaries called William Y Tovar to distant China, who without thinking become witnesses to the mystery that encloses the construction of the great wall of chinaduring the XV centurylearning along the way that it wasn’t built to keep the Mongols out and prevent their conquest, but for something more dangerous and supernatural.

Both end up discovering that the legendary wall was built to stop the entry of some monsters that devour human flesh, the Tao Tei. But what happened in the end? Well, when they discovered that the queen of the Tao Tei is creating a new hole to enter China, Garin is arrested by the nameless order, and is locked in the wall, while he sees how his suspicions about Ballard come true when he is betrayed and abandoned by him.

While in the capital, the envoy presents the captive Tao Tie to the emperor and his retinue, but the latter wakes up and reveals his position to his queen who goes to the capital to attack. Meanwhile, Lin orders the use of hot air balloons and frees Garin before leaving. Wang proposes to kill the queen with explosives and a trap. Peng and Wang sacrifice themselves in the middle of the attack, but not before getting the queen dead and preventing the invasion once and for all. After finishing and remaining as heroes, Garin can go home and decides to take Tovar.

What is Netflix’s “The Great Wall” about?

Follow the action-packed adventure of two mercenaries who, without knowing what awaited them, witnessed the construction of the “great wall of china“, and discover the true reason for their creation, becoming involved in an out-of-this-world fight.

“15th century, China. Two mercenaries, one English and the other Spanish, arrive in China looking for the secret of gunpowder. On the way they have an encounter with a frightening creature; when they arrive they will realize that the Great Wall was not built for them. defend themselves from the Mongols, but from something much more dangerous and sinister: the creature that attacked them is not alone,” dictates the synopsis of the film that is on Netflix.