The first images of the honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck already enjoy their status as husband and wife. The couple of interpreters have started their second honeymoon after getting married for the second time this past weekend, in a most emotional wedding, surrounded by their friends and family. After the exhausting preparations for the wedding, the lovebirds have taken a few days to rest and disconnect. The already married couple has traveled to Lago di Como, a paradise located in the Lombardy region, Italy. There, in addition, they have visited the house of George and Amal Clooney.

The truth is that this great link, held in Georgia last weekend, was already preceded by another wedding. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married just over a month ago in Las Vegas. At that time, the lovebirds visited Paris, a city they toured with their five children. This time they have also chosen another country of the old continent, specifically Italy, where they have been seen during the last hours.

The couple during their honeymoon in Italy Instagram / decio_immaginecasa

The couple appears in an image taken during their visit to the store Decio Immagine House, a decoration establishment, located in the center of Menaggio. For her tour of the place, the interpreter of Let’s Get Loud She opted for a comfortable ‘cut out’ dress in mustard color with a midi length and puffed sleeves that she combined with the most summery flip-flops. Meanwhile, her already husband enjoyed an ice cream, one of the country’s characteristic desserts. There, some local workers did not want to miss the opportunity to be photographed with these “unexpected customers.” On the site, the couple became interested in the different objects they sell.

Some people who were walking around the place also photographed them leaving the place on a Vespa driven by Ben. During their days of disconnection in Italy they have also been photographed in the property that George and Amal Clooney own in this town. This is what the newspaper shows Daily Mail. Both would have been amazed at the beautiful views that the house has of the beautiful and well-known lake, which is why they have been seen taking some photographs from the balcony.

JLo during her visit to the establishment ‘Decio Immagine Casa’ Instagram / decio_immaginecasa

The property, called Villa Oleandra, is an 18th-century palatial house, which George purchased in 2002 for twelve million euros. How could it be otherwise, it has its own jetty, a comfort that guarantees the privacy of all those who come to your home. The area is one of the favorite destinations for celebrities, as other celebrities such as Madonna or Donatella Versace also have their own mansions in the Italian region.

But these have not been the only plans of the popular couple on their trip to Italy. Apparently, both have stayed at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where they could be seen enjoying lunch and the impressive views of the area. A luxury and art accommodation with a private beach, overlooking the crystal clear waters towards Bellagio and the Grigne mountains. They also enjoyed a romantic boat ride, something they already did on their honeymoon in Paris, where they crossed the waters of the Seine River showing their love and complicity. It seems that the couple did not have enough with a first honeymoon and that is why they have made a second one, where they have been very happy for this new step in their relationship.

read also