The first autumn blazer will be pink and feathered (or it won’t be) according to the latest Zara news that women in their 30s and 60s will wear

Mentalize yourself, in the new season you will have to be a true ‘pink lady’. Why pink is the color everyone is looking for this fall for your wardrobe and Zara’s boss it is already clear that the girls andthe most stylish women will want to wear it at 30 or 60 years old. And everything comes for him furor of the trend ‘Barbiecore’ that we have been seeing since before the summer. The rage for the new Barbie movie has made us bet everything on pink, starting with fashion and ending with this Zara blazer with feathers on the sleeves that has conquered us but has made us becomes the first ‘Amancio focus’ of La Vecina Rubia for this new fall season. Internet and its ingenuities. La Vecina Rubia began with the hashtag #Amanciocétrate and the networks have picked up the glove by signing the garments and accessories that seem too much to be true but that are already on sale in Zara like this blazer with feathers on the sleeves, all very cheering American high school. And we love it, because we imagine ourselves with some high-waisted jeans to go to the office or with a very sexy black dress for a girls’ night out with heels. Everything is possibilities.

The Valentino parade betting everything on pink was the starting gun and the film that Greta Gerwig shot with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, playing Barbie and Ken respectively, the final culmination so that the barbiecore trend be the one that is sweeping everywhere, both in fashion and in beauty and that in which we have only been able to think when seeing this Zara new collection blazer. And above all other shades, pink is king. If you have followed the latest collections of the great catwalks, you will have noticed that Valentino has presented almost half a hundred outfitsfrom head to toe, in this vibrant shade of pink. But our love for pink dates back to before the Italian label made it the king of the catwalk, and whether we like it or not, it has been imposed on us from the moment we were born for just being girls. Although thank God (and feminism), in this we have already advanced compared to my 33 years of birth.

And the pink feathered blazer that we have been dreaming of since 2021 arrived at Zara

Although it has a high price, we are seriously considering buying this pink blazer with feathersby Zara because it is a dream for parties and events that we will have from September, Madrid catwalk included, and all those nights when it starts to cool down. But not only that, as we told you, we imagined it with a tank top dosmilero so on trend, some high-rise jeans and white sneakers and roll.