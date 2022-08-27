The favorite ‘last minute’ trips of celebrities

The last stage of summer is already here. August is about to end and, after two months of severe heat, in which thermometers have shot their temperatures higher than usual Around the entire globe, there are many people who are still waiting to take their long-awaited vacations or, at least, part of them. Others, on the other hand, insist on lengthening the days and looking for new destinations to escape to for a weekend to make the most of the season.

Traveling now seems to be the main leisure of society. Since restrictions banned or reduced the number of trips two years ago, it now seems that getting away for a few days seems to be the first task on the pleasure agenda. The data proves it: foreign tourism in Spain has shot up to 755% in the first four months of the year alone according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This long-awaited conclusion is remarkable evidence when browsing Instagram for a few seconds. Do scroll In the social network, which is currently one of the main meters of what is happening today, it is synonymous with traveling virtually. The beaches flood the photographs, the paradisiacal landscapes mix with the mountainous routes and, of course, the poses in bikinis are the order of the day.

If something has attracted attention this year, moreover, it has been the strong commitment to our country as the favorite destination of the international references that dominate the online world. The influencers and international celebrities have not hesitated to opt for our country to enjoy their days in the sun, something that contrasts with the trips of our reference countries, who have decided to get on the plane and enjoy themselves outside our borders.

In Harper’s Bazaar we compile the most repeated destinations of this summer, selecting the personalities that represent the most viewed on Instagram. Ideas for a late vacation week or, also, for an escape from last minute.

Italy and Spain: the favorite summer destinations

Chiara Ferragni: from Seville to Rome

If there is a woman who, in addition to being the queen of influencers, has also been the traveler this year, she has been Chiara Ferragni. In the same summer we have seen it walk along the banks of the Guadalquivir before attending the magnificent Dior parade in Seville and visit the Plaza de España or the Basilica of Our Lady of Almudena among other Seville enclaves.

A few days after his visit to the Andalusian capital, se went to one of the favorite destinations of the jet setMarbella. There she enjoyed several days in the pool at the Marbella Club Hotel, where she showed us many of the most groundbreaking outfits of her summer.

A few days later, she returned to her Milanese home to see her little ones, Leone and Vittoria, before visiting other destinations, such as Paris (where he went to see the Balenciaga show), Rome, Saint Tropez, or the island of Hydralocated on the shores of the Aegean in Athens, on the Greek coast.

If, on the other hand, there is a place that captivates Chiara, this is the place where he has been the longest this season: Ibiza. Like other fashion muses, such as Camille Charriere or Leandra Medine, the island has been her home throughout August (she has stayed in different ranches, such as the BLESS hotel or the ATZARO agritourism hotel). Also, her Balearic companion, Formentera, received a visit from the it girl one day.

Jeanne Damas: Cadaques

That Jeanne Damas loves the Costa Brava is nothing new. The Parisian has been repeating this destination for years as a favorite to enjoy her holidays and it is the town of Cadaqués, the one chosen by the French woman to relax by the sea.

From this enclave she herself has taught us days dining at sunset with some glasses of wine and friends, walks with ice cream, looks made in Spain and dreamy landscapes. A perfect trip to get away for a few days and forget everything.

Katy PerryPositano

Few are the times that Katy Perry is seen, but this summer she has done it in Positano accompanied by her husband, Orlando Bloom and wearing a flattering black swimsuit. This famous town located on the Amalfi coast of southern Italy, It is always one of the most demanded places in travel agencies for its great leisure offer.

Its colored houses, carved in stone surrounded by vegetation and the sea and other tourist attractions such as its Roman Villa (located eleven meters deep) make Positano one of the most requested destinations of the moment.

Blanca Suarez: Maldives

Blanca Suárez knows that to disconnect 100%, the further away, always the better. She thus she has demonstrated it by moving to the Maldives with Nuba trips. Endless days on the beach, typical gastronomy, underwater diving and two dream stays: the JOALI Maldives hotel complex (which has its own wellness retreat service, JOALI BEING) and the Fairmont Hotel, an island of luxury homes.

Of course, the Indian Ocean is always a good option, but When it comes to searching for destinations with crystal clear waters and endless horizons, Maldives is the hit of success.

Sassa de Osma: from Lisbon to Switzerland

Another of the unstoppable travelers this summer has been the aristocrat Sassa de Osma. Like Chiara Ferragni, the Peruvian attended the Dior parade in Seville and, later, decided to change the air to embark, literally, in Formentera.

In this Balearic spot he enjoyed the beach, as in his next destination, the much-repeated and viral Lisbon. The Portuguese city has been one of the most visited by tourists this year (even one of the favorites by students and digital nomads). From there Sassa has been sharing content on her social networks about each of her steps, but it was an image of her in Adraga beach which captivated by the beauty of the area.

If Sassa had enough time to enjoy the hot days, to end the summer she has decided to give another 360º turn to her travels and visit Switzerland, specifically, St. Moritz, as she taught us a few days ago, wearing some of the trends that are advancing winter.

With much colder temperatures, now Sassa enjoys the luxurious hotel Steffani, an accommodation with more than 150 years of historylocated very close to Lake St.Moritz.

Tamara Falcó: from the Philippines to Dubrovnik

It is one of the influencers most coveted in Spanish fashion, but also an unstoppable traveler. The Marchioness of Griñón, who has just released a biographical documentary on Netflix, began her summer with a spectacular trip to the Philippines in which she did not lack any of her charms to visit.

She herself showed us snapshots of her posing from enclaves such as Bohol or the small island of Amanpulo, two impressive visits that leave your mouth open for, yes, its different landscape.

Passionate about culture and music lover, Tamara also flew with her boyfriend, Íñigo Onieva, to Mallorca to see Camilo’s concert, where they enjoyed a night of music and dancing.

His last destination, for the moment, has been the coastal city of Dubrovnik, one of the ones that arouses the most tourist interest every year.

Rosalia: Santorini

Before beginning his acclaimed tour of Spain, Rosalía decided to replenish energy with her partner, Rauw Alejandro, on a yacht through the Greek islands. Specifically, he chose Santorini, where he wore several outfits in a bikini they are a relaxed countenance that served to gain strength for what would come later: a great season of viral hits.

After this break, his list of destinations for work has been long: all of Spain, Mexico or even Brazil, where he took the opportunity to get to know its nightlife and enjoyed a great afterparty with a change of look unexpected.

Few things are as pleasant as traveling. It adds knowledge, opens the mind and helps to collect anecdotes and unique experiences that, in most cases, are unrepeatable.

It’s time to look for that last -or penultimate- trip. City, coast or mountain. All options are valid to put the finishing touch to the season.