The extinct Tasmanian tiger could be revived with this project

Reviving an extinct species seems to only happen in movies like jurassic-parkbut there are more and more projects that want to achieve it and now there is one supported by Chris Hemsworth who plans to bring back the Tasmanian tiger.

The official name of this animal is thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus); he earned his nickname thanks to the stripes on his back.

But it is neither a tiger nor a wolf – as it is also called due to its canine-like appearance. it’s a marsupial; so he was related to koalas and kangaroos.

the last copy acquaintance of the tasmanian tiger died in 1936 at Hobart Zoo (formerly Beaumaris Zoo) in Australia. This was filmed and is one of the few images of the species.

This is how they plan to revive the Tasmanian tiger

The company behind this idea is Colossal Biosciences, who is already known for her general goal of reaching “de-extinction.” Even last year she made a splash for her plans to revive the woolly mammoth.

And yes, as we already anticipated, the company has actor Chris Hemwsworth among its investors along with his brothers Luke and Liam. The actor who plays Thor in the MCU couldn’t be more excited.

“The elimination of an apex predator, especially due to human eradication, has a devastating effect on the ecosystem and contributes to problems such as the spread of diseasethe overpopulation of certain species, and the disruption of native plant life,” Hemsworth told The New York Post.

The actor and his family, originally from Australia, have also participated in actions to reintroduce and care for the Tasmanian devil in the region. “Bringing back iconic species like the Tasmanian tiger is top priority,” added the actor.

This feat has been attempted since the 90s by different companies and associations, but now Colossal Biosciences partners with scientists from the University of Melbourne.

And forget about cloning! The team behind reviving the Tasmanian tiger say this can be achieved from stem cells and gene editing technology.

First, the team will build a detailed genome of the extinct animal to compare it to its closest living relative, which surprisingly is a mouse-sized, carnivorous marsupial called fat-tailed dunnart.

The idea is to take cells from the dunnart to edit their DNA in all the places where it is different from that of the thylacine. Then would come a series of reproductive techniques involving stem cells.

Thus, they say, the first thylacine of this new litter could be reintroduced into the wild within ten years.