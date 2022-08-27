The crypto sector founders in its attempt to use Spanish celebrities to attract inexperienced investors

The popularity of cryptocurrencies has multiplied in the last two years. It has been a consequence of the huge increase in its value in this period, but also the birth of a new class of influencers focused on creating content about how they have become rich investing in crypto. Very high-end cars, jewelry, private jet travel and the message that anyone can get it with the necessary knowledge and with little effort.







Mani Thawani is one of those influencers. He is the creator of Mundo Crypto, the company that sells courses on cryptocurrencies that has been surrounded by controversy this week by trying to bring investment closer to all audiences by relying on well-known faces on the national television scene.

The strategy is not new. At an international level, the crypto sector has used celebrities, especially actors and athletes, to promote the expansion of cryptocurrencies among the general population. The trend has been especially pronounced in the United States, where the hype reached its peak when crypto reached its highest prices.

Some of the investments that these celebrities have promoted have been disastrous for fans who have followed their investment advice due to the sharp falls in recent months. Since Matt Damon (The unstoppable Will Hunting, Mars either Saving Private Ryan) starred in a “Fortune Smiles on the Brave” ad for one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitcoin has fallen 60%. In the ad he compared investing in cryptocurrencies to the achievements of Christopher Columbus or Neil Armstrong.





Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon (winners of Oscars for shakespeare in love Y on the tightrope, respectively) has also encouraged his fans to put their money into crypto investments: “Crypto is here to stay,” Witherspoon defended in another ad. Both promoted NFTs in 2021, which have depreciated by around 80% since then.

Both Damon, Paltrow and Witherspoon have received criticism for linking their image to the crypto sector, which has not prevented other recognized faces of American cinema and television such as Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres or Spike Lee from emulating them. The latter directed a controversial ad that calls cryptocurrencies “the new money” and described it as “positive, inclusive, dynamic, strong” or “culturally rich” and that surprised a part of his followers.

However, one of the biggest veins that crypto companies have found to approach people with no experience in the financial world are athletes. The “Fortune smiles on the brave” ad series in which Damon participated has also exploited the symbolic capital that could be extracted from a good number of athletes. Among them, NBA superstars like LeBron James, the most renowned active player in the basketball leagues.

“I am getting into the crypto world with FTX. Are you in?” asked Tom Brady, the great American football star who won the Super Bowl seven times, in another ad. Special mention deserves the promotion of NFTs in which former boxer Mike Tyson participated. The value of his collection has plummeted 95% since then.

Regulatory intervention

The Spanish crypto sector has tried to emulate this strategy, but has so far failed in its attempts. They have been deactivated by a sum between the intervention of the control bodies, which have not hesitated to point out the celebrities who have been seduced by crypto money, and significant social pressure.

This was the case with the soccer player Andrés Iniesta, who published an advertising tweet for one of the main cryptocurrency exchange platforms. “I am learning how to get started with cryptocurrencies,” the World Cup winner wrote. It was November 2021 and Bitcoin was at an all time high. Those who emulate him have lost 70% of their investments.

I am learning how to get started with cryptocurrencies with @BinanceUK #BinanceForAll I’m learning how to get started with crypto with @binance #BinanceForAll pic.twitter.com/3Km58KrnPG – Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) November 24, 2021

Iniesta received a touch from the regulator immediately. The same day of his propagandistic tweet, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) used the same platform to remind him that cryptocurrencies are “unregulated products and have some relevant risks.” “It is advisable to be thoroughly informed before investing in them or recommending others to do so,” the agency insisted, citing the footballer.

Hello, @andresiniesta8, crypto assets, being unregulated products, have some relevant risks. It is recommended to read the statement of @CNMV_MEDIA from 9/2/2021 https://t.co/SWRF73xEJj and educate yourself thoroughly before investing in them or recommending others to do so — CNMV (@CNMV_MEDIA) November 24, 2021

The regulator’s concern is attempts to promote cryptocurrencies among the public without prior knowledge of the financial market. It criticizes neither the technology on which they are based nor the artifacts themselves as innovation.

“Crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and the technology that supports them, can be elements that will invigorate and modernize the financial system in the coming years, but to assess their validity as an investment alternative or their use as a means of payment, it is also necessary to have very present aspects and risks”, he recalls in all his positions on the subject.

After Iniesta’s attempt, there have been no major incursions by celebrities into crypto advertising, with which they have preferred to keep a low profile. Until this Saturday, when one of the main crypto gurus on the national scene wanted to fill one of the largest sports and concert venues in the capital with crypto enthusiasts and celebrities to catapult his business towards inexperienced investors.18:36

“We are not going to deny reality. We are hurt because we did not expect this negative media attention, which affects us even more when it comes from a regulator that we believe we could be the right arm of, ”said Mani Thawani after another CNMV statement ended up knocking down his plans to unite celebrities and cryptocurrencies.

The fall from grace of the crypto festival

Thawani had signed one of the most prestigious presenters in Spain, Cristina Pedroche, who was going to lead her crypto event together with Jorge Fernández, presenter of La Ruleta de la Suerte and winner of an Ondas Award. Actors Pablo Chiapella and Macarena Gómez, known for their roles in the series, also participated in the act. the one that is coming.

Finally, none will be at the WiZink Center this Saturday, after the CNMV warned that Mundo Crypto, Thawani’s company and the main organizer of the event, does not have a license to attract investors and that several of the sponsoring companies are classified as “financial bars ”. The criticism of his followers for accepting the money from these companies has ended up weighing more than the possible penalties they could have to assume for canceling their contracts.

Thawani has defended himself against criticism from the CNMV by assuring that his company is dedicated “to training”, for which he says that he does not need any license. “We do not promote investment in cryptocurrencies, we promote information and education in cryptocurrencies,” he explained this Thursday at a press conference. On his social networks, on the other hand, he accused the media and the CNMV of trying to sink the event.

The Coca-Cola and PlayStation speakers have also been deleted. Waiting to see if Thawani is successful in his attempt to bring 7,000 people to the Palacio de los Deportes in the capital, the truth is that his attempt to unite the image of famous Spaniards to cryptocurrencies has been deactivated. Those who remain in the program are the representatives of other companies in the crypto sector, in addition to the economists Daniel Lacalle and Juan Ramón Rallo, who have explained to elDiario.es that they will attend to warn of the risks of these investments.