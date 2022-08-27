The Bugatti Mistral hides a peculiar Easter egg

The Bugatti Mistral is many things. It is a model with a limited edition of 99 units, it is a vehicle whose price starts at five million euros and, according to the brand, it will be the last to mount the legendary Molsheim W16 engine. It is also a car has an Easter egg that reminds us of the Jurassic Park movie: why? We tell you below.

During the debut of the Bugatti Mistral, Frank Heyl, deputy director of Bugatti Design, spoke with the colleagues from Motor1 and confessed that they had spared no expense for the details. So much so that they allowed themselves the luxury of including an Easter egg that will remind more than one of Jurassic Park. If you take a closer look at the gear lever, you will discover an amber insert: inside there is not a mosquito, but an elephant.

In case there is someone clueless in the room, Dr. John Parker Hammond was in charge of planning and building the theme park around which the book by Michael Crichton and the film by Steven Spielberg, inspired by said publication, revolve. The character used a cane to mitigate the effects of his reduced mobility, and that accessory was crowned with a sphere of polished amber containing an insect inside: hence the comparison.

Rembrandt Bugatti’s Elephant

The Bugatti Design team thought it would be a good idea to include this figure for two reasons: it identifies with the brand and it pays homage to the founder’s family. To understand it, you have to know the story of that elephant that rises towards the sky, practically, upright on its hind legs. It was a sculpture created by Rembrandt Bugatti, Ettore’s little brother: the founder of the brand.

The Bugatti Type 41 Royale (1926-1933) He had that unmistakable rampant elephant on his radiator cap. It was the icing on the cake for Ettore Bugatti’s project, who wanted to create the most luxurious car of all time. The result was a huge sedan, powered by an engine based on the mechanics of an airplane: it had eight cylinders in line and a power of 300 hp… in the twenties. It is not surprising that it reached 200 km/h even though it weighed 3.5 tons.

Only six units of the 25 that were planned were built because it was a very expensive car: it cost 100,000 German marks, that is, three times more than its direct rivals from Rolls-Royce and ten times more than other models of the house. With him, the elephant disappeared despite the fact that it was a symbol of fortune and good luck: something that was in short supply in the history of the Bugatti family.

Over time, however, Rembrandt Bugatti’s elephant did become a recognizable symbol in the world. merchandise Of the brand.