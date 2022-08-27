‘The Appearance of Things’ with Amanda Seyfried and James Norton

The Netflix movie “The Appearance of Things” is the story of a married couple who come to live in a house with a shady past.

George accepted a job as a university professor and his wife Catherine begins, along with their young daughter, to experience strange events at home.

She is convinced that someone is sending her messages from beyond, at the same time that her husband begins to disappoint her.

The premise, of ghosts with a message, we have seen several times, but the film manages to create a good eighties atmosphere and have enough twists to keep the story interesting at all times.

New Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is Catherine, and the actress manages to connect with the audience with a mixture of fragility and determination.

While James Norton as her husband becomes the character to hate.

The film also has interesting presences like Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) and Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Although in the end the film fails to be memorable and will be forgotten in a few days, it manages to entertain at home and fans of the genre will be satisfied.

The Appearance of Things either Things Heard and Seen

DURATION: 1hr 59min

TERROR

YEAR: 2021

DIRECTORS: Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini

CAST: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Rhea Seehorn, Natalia Dyer, Karen Allen, and F. Murray Abraham