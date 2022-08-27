The absences at the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are still in the news before and after their two weddings. Not satisfied with revolutionizing Paris with their honeymoon after the unexpected wedding in Las Vegas, now the couple gave the expected “Yes”, in the middle of a luxurious celebration at the actor’s house in Riceboro, Georgia, which was attended by several of the closest friends and relatives of the artists, with the conspicuous absences of Jennifer Garner, Casey Affleck and Marc Anthony.

The actress Jennifer Garnerex-wife of Ben Affleck and mother of her children, was on the guest list but local media reported that the protagonist of “If I were 30” is working hard on a project in Texas and could not attend the wedding celebration, although she supported the wedding at all times. presence of their children by their father’s side at such an important moment. However, the TMZ portal assured that while the wedding was taking place in Georgia, the actress was captured in the aisles of a supermarket in South Charleston, West Virginia. She reportedly was out shopping with two people, who resembled her father and her boyfriend, businessman John Miller.



Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has always been happy about the relationship of the father of her children with the Diva from the Bronx, she has even admitted that the three live in harmony and get along very well. Affleck and Garner They met during the filming of the film Pearl Harbor (2001) and then were married from 2005 to 2018, during which time they had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samwho accompanied their father in the fabulous wedding.

Another of those absent at the wedding of Jennifer Lopez he was also an actor Casey Affleck, the younger brother of the husband of the interpreter of ‘On the floor’. The protagonist of ‘Manchester by the sea’ (2016) did not attend the ceremony because “unfortunately” he had “family obligations and as a father at home” that he had to attend to, People magazine pointed out, however, other media reported that the brother of Ben Affleck He was seen at a coffee shop in Los Angeles hours before the wedding.



Casey Affleck

He also highlighted the absence of the singer Mark Anthony, father of Jlo’s only two children: Emme and Max, 14 years old. It is unknown if the musician, who was married to the actress and singer, received an invitation to the wedding, but some media such as the Daily Mail reported that he was not present because he recently returned to the United States after his musical tour of Europe. The actor was seen at a Miami sports center while his ex-wife was remarrying in Georgia.



Mark Anthony

Among the celebrities who attended the celebration was the great friend of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon. Filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer also attended. best friend of Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini was also part of the select group of guest stars, in addition to popular host Jimmy Kimmel and actress Drea de Matteo, among others.