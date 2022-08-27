The 5 best movies directed by James Cameron and one that tops them all

Among the great Hollywood filmmakers, without a doubt one of the most talented is james camerondirector behind several of the highest-grossing films in cinema history.

Undoubtedly, Cameron is an example that what matters is quality and not quantity, since there are not many films that make up his filmography and even so, the vast majority of them are required viewing.

VIDEO Highest paid actors in Hollywood

At the moment, the filmmaker is focused on his most ambitious saga, the second part of which, Avatar: The Water Sensewill finally land in theaters thirteen years after its first installment, proving that he is a very conscientious director when it comes to polishing his work to near perfection.

Before the Avatar saga occupies almost its entire film career, today, at Hobby Consoles, we review what they are James Cameron’s Top 5 Movies and One That Beats Them All.

TERMINATION

Year : 1984

: 1984 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Science Fiction / Action

The first great success of James Cameron and with which the newly initiated filmmaker began to make a name for himself in Hollywood, terminator It marked the beginning of one of the most iconic science fiction sagas in cinema.

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film follows Sarah Connor, a young waitress who ends up being instrumental in a major war taking place in the future year 2029.

In the future, the artificial intelligence known as Skynet ends up dominating the world with its machines. Although the war was already won thanks to the leadership of John Connor, Skynet manages to send a cyborg in a time machine to kill John’s mother, Sarah Connor, in the year 1986, and thus prevent the resistance leader from being born..

Fortunately, the resistance also manages to send one of their men, Kyle Reese, back in time to protect Sarah before the Terminator finds her whereabouts. This is our Terminator review.

ABYSS

Year : 1989

: 1989 Duration : 146 min.

: 146 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Adventure / Science Fiction

Another of the best james cameron movies it is abyssOscar-winning science fiction film for Best Visual Effects starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michael Biehn and JC Quinn, among others.

Its plot begins with a team of scientists from an oil installation that is hired by the US Navy to carry out the rescue operation of a nuclear submarine.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The submarine is trapped in strange circumstances at the bottom of the sea, right on the edge of an abyssal crack several kilometers deep, so a group of army special forces will accompany the scientists to help in the complicated task.

Nevertheless, very soon scientists begin to suspect that what is happening in the abyssal depths is something so strange that, in principle, it escapes their comprehension.

TERMINATOR 2: THE LAST JUDGMENT

Year : 1991

: 1991 Duration : 135 min.

: 135 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Science Fiction / Action

If there is something in which James Cameron stands out, it is in destroying the famous movie buff saying that “second parts were never good”.

For more example Terminator 2: Judgment Daya perfect sequel starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton again alongside Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick, which It went on to win four Oscars for Best Sound, Best Sound Effects, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup..

The plot of the film places us almost ten years after the events of the first installment, in a new fight between the resistance and Skynet.

This time Skynet sends a new T-1000 model from the future to try to kill John Connor before he becomes the leader of the resistance.

To counter this new threat, The resistance sends a reprogrammed T-800 back in time to protect John and his mother, Sarah Connor.. Here we leave you our review of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

TITANIC

Year : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 195 min.

: 195 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Romantic drama

could not miss among the best movies directed by james cameron titanicaan 11-time Oscar-winning film with a cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates and Frances Fisher, among others.

The film focuses on the romance that arises between Jack and Rose, young people who meet during the Titanic cruise in the middle of the Atlantic and fall in love. But he is a humble hustler and she is a lady of high society, destined to take vows in a marriage she does not want.

The 15 best Leonardo DiCaprio movies and one that is above all

This forbidden relationship is somewhat complicated because both the fiancé and Rose’s mother will try to put all kinds of obstacles so that the couple is not together.

To make matters even worse, the gigantic luxury liner collides with a huge iceberg., so Jack and Rose will try to survive the tragedy while her fiancé will try to get the young man out of the way. You can read our Titanic review here.

AVATAR

Year : 2009

: 2009 Duration : 161 min.

: 161 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Adventure / Science Fiction

Although we will have Avatar even in the soup for the next few years, it is inevitable to include his first installment among the best of James Cameron.

Its plot places us in the year 2154 and tells the story of Jake Sully, an ex-marine confined to a wheelchair who is recruited to travel to the planet Pandora, where a corporate consortium is mining a mineral that will be key in solving the Earth’s energy crisis.

Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they have created the Avatar Program, in which human ‘drivers’ have their consciousness bonded to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in that environment. These avatars have been genetically created as hybrids by combining human DNA with that of Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi.

Turned into an avatar, Jake can walk again and is tasked with infiltrating the Na’vi., which have become a major obstacle to the extraction of the precious mineral. But Neytiri, a beautiful Na’vi woman, will save his life, and this will change everything…

Although its plot is somewhat simplistic, on a technical and visual level it is most impressive, where James Cameron made 3D cinema fashionable with his film. Here’s our Avatar review.

ALIENS: THE RETURN

Year : 1986

: 1986 Duration : 150 min.

: 150 min. Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Gender: Science Fiction / Action

With so much film it is difficult to stay with just one, but finally we have opted for Aliens: The Return What the James Cameron film that stands out above all others.

And it is that the king of the sequels was crowned with this second part that undoubtedly improves the already wonderful film by Ridley Scott. Of course, it has enough merit that another director surpasses the original film with a sequel, where Cameron strengthened the foundations of what would be one of the most important science fiction sagas in the history of cinema.

With Sigourney Weaver leading the cast, the film opens with Ripley being rescued after floating through hyperspace for 57 years since the events of the first installment.

The 10 best Ridley Scott movies and one that tops them all

While many take the story of her with the xenomorph creature with skepticism, Ripley agrees to accompany a team of Marines back to LV-246, where thousands of terrifying creatures await them, as they embark on a fight for humanity’s survival.. We leave you here our review of Aliens: The return.

Here we end our review of James Cameron’s Top 5 Movies and One That Beats Them All. If you want more movie recommendations, here we leave you the 10 best films of Clint Eastwood as a director and one that surpasses them all.