The 42 years of Macaulay Culkin, the baby of My Poor Little Angel

Few are those who have never seen My Poor Little Angel, the film that stars Macaulay Culkin, in the skin of Kevin McCallister, and which has been broadcast ad nauseum every Christmas since its premiere in 1990. Many also know the unfavorable evolution of Culkin, who became a millionaire as a child, abandoned his career at the age of 14 due to pressure from his parents and had serious drug addiction problems.

Several photos that went viral on social media from when he was a teenager even caused concern: scruffy clothes, a face with prominent bones and an overall image that denoted twice his age.

However, only a few know what is the life of who used to be the most famous and richest child in the world. The truth is that he managed to get on track and now, just turned 42, he is fully focused on his family: he is engaged to his partner, Brenda Song, and together they have a 16-month-old daughter named Dakota. He stays away from the media, barely does odd jobs, and sports a much more mature image.

Private life

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song met on the set of the movie Changeland in Thailand, shortly after she ended her affair with Trace Cyrus, the older brother of renowned singer Miley Cyrus.

For his part, the actor’s last known partner had been Mila Kunis, with whom he had dated for eight years until 2011. Before, he had married actress Rachel Miner in 1998, but divorced two years later.

In January 2022, after nearly five years of sharing their lives, Culkin and Song decided to get engaged. The rumor spread on January 24, when the 34-year-old artist, remembered for her children’s productions on Disney Channel, was photographed with a diamond ring on her left hand, while she was walking through Beverly Hills, California. Two days later, a source close to the couple confirmed the engagement to People magazine.

In this way, both take another important step in their relationship, after having a daughter named Dakota in April 2021, whose name pays tribute to Culkin’s late sister, who died in 2008, at the age of 29, after being run over. for a car

In mid-August, Culkin and Song bought a huge mansion in Toluca Lake, California. In total, they paid $8 million for the property, which was built by architect Paul Williams and belonged to renowned actor Kiefer Sutherland. He also has two luxurious homes in New York and Paris, two of his favorite cities in the world.

From the top to the bottom

Born on August 26, 1980 in Manhattan, Culkin became the first child to earn a million dollars for a movie at just 10 years old. Since then, his career has been on the rise. He got to record ten films in just four years, pressured by his father and also his representative, Kit, who had failed in his dream of being an actor. “Everything he tried to achieve in his life, I achieved before I was ten years old,” Macaulay recounted years later.

In addition, he recounted the psychological abuse he suffered during his childhood: “I asked him for a break, I wanted to go on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more movies. Nobody listened to me. My father had a king-size bed and a huge TV, and he made me sleep with my brother on the couch.”

At just 14 years old, he decided to put a stop to the situation: he abandoned his acting career, emancipated himself from his father and never spoke to him again, bought an apartment and began to squander the fortune he had generated. At the age of 17, he married Rachel Miner, although they divorced two years later. In 2004, he made headlines for being arrested in Oklahoma for drug possession.

At that time, his friendship with Michael Jackson, 22 years older than him, also generated controversy. “No one around me had any idea what was going on and he had been through the same thing and just wanted to make sure I wasn’t alone,” he said on the Inside of you podcast.

He even testified in favor of the singer in the trial for child abuse, from which the king of pop was acquitted. According to The Washington Post, he told the court that he had shared a bed with Michael Jackson several times and that he had never made him feel uncomfortable.

From that relationship he remained the godfather of the three children of the artist, who died in 2009. His favorite is Paris Jackson, in whom he invests time and money whenever he can.

Source: TN

