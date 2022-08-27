The 35 years of Blake Lively: five anecdotes of the star who did not want to be an actress – 08/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Actress, model, businesswoman, off-road mother and one half of one of the most beloved couples in all of Hollywood, Blake Lively he just turned 35. She has two films ahead of her and all these curiosities that we review below.

1 They didn’t want her on “Gossip Girl”

Blake Lively consolidated his career thanks to gossip-girlthe series that gave him his most iconic character… And that he almost didn’t do.

On the one hand, the actress had her reservations when it came to committing to a project as long-term as a fiction that, in the end, lasted six seasons.

But on the other hand, the behind-the-scenes team didn’t want her for the role of Serena van der Woodsen. Although she was casting director David Rapaport’s favorite choice, when he raised her choice, he was told that Lively gave them a very sunny California impression, and that no one was going to buy her as a young Newcomer from the Upper East Side of California. New York. In the end, a straightening of her hair was enough to convince everyone.

The original cast of Gossip Girl. Photo: Diffusion.

two She was not interested in being an actress

born Blake Ellender Lively on August 25, 1987, she is the daughter of actor parents and the youngest of five siblings, all dedicated to entertainment. But she Lively did not want to be an actress, she was not interested in the slightest.

“It didn’t seem like this grand, wonderful Hollywood thing. It was just what my family did,” he told the British Independent newspaper. “So I worked my whole life to go to Stanford. And then in my freshman year of high school, I auditioned for about two months because my brother Eric thought I’d like to act.”

Lively, who was very close to Eric, also an actor, did not want to disappoint him, so she participated in the castings that were proposed to her. And so came the opportunity to star in the youth film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, the first great milestone of his artistic career. “And once I did it, I thought, ‘I love acting!’ So I finished high school and thought I could go to college later,” she said. It didn’t happen.

3 Before Ryan Reynolds, he had another glamorous romance

Although today it is impossible to think of her without her husband, also an actor Ryan Reynoldswhom she married in 2012, Blake Lively had a high-profile — and short-lived — affair with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Although there is no exact start date for this story, it is estimated that it began between May and April 2010, when she was filming the Gossip Girl Season 5. Director Baz Luhrmann put them in touch when he was looking for a cast for the film. The Great Gatsby, which DiCaprio starred in, eventually alongside Carey Mulligan. But the approach was enough for Blake to stay with the actor’s heart: the first photos together came shortly after, when they were traveling through the Mediterranean on a Steven Spielberg yacht.

The romance did not prosper – the actor’s mother could have influenced that -, and by the end of 2010 each had gone their own way. Age would have been key: they are 13 years apart.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a happy couple

4 She is a great cupcake cook

Blake Lively has beauty, elegance, sympathy, talent for acting and, on top of that, she cooks well, or so they say. The interpreter has said that she is a fan of the cook Nigella Lawson, she took a culinary workshop at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, and even prepared a cake with Martha Stewart for an episode of the show. The Martha Stewart Show which aired in 2008. In addition, Blake collaborated with the network Cupcake Sprinkles in 2012, and created a special candy. According to Life & Style magazine, Lively’s cupcake had a cookie bottom, chocolate, topping and caramel clouds, and had solidarity purposes: the proceeds from its sales were destined for the NGO Oxfam International Somalia. Exit.

5 He celebrated his 35th birthday at Disney

Every August 25, the actress’s followers wait to see which celebrities greet her on her birthday, and what joke her husband will play on her, who usually dedicates funny but affectionate posts to her.

However, this time Lively anticipated the party, and showed that there is no age to feel like a girl: she began the celebration of her 35 years in the Disney amusement parks, hand in hand with her sister Robyn. “Find me a happier place on earth to start celebrating my birthday early. I hope … ”, Blake published next to a series of photos of her where she looks very funny with her sister in the famous parks. In seven days, she accumulated more than two million likes.